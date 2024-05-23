"Allegations that sexual harassment were ignored or not addressed were false" - Linus Tech Tips addresses aftermath of third-party investigation

On May 23, 2024, Linus Tech Tips, also known as LTT, took to X to address the findings of a third-party investigation into the allegations made by Madison Reeve, a former employee. For context, on August 16, 2023, Madison Reeve posted a series of tweets, explaining why she left the company and making serious allegations.

Earlier today, Linus Tech Tips disclosed that they hired Roper Greyell to conduct a third-party investigation into the allegations. According to the tech YouTuber organization, the accusations of bullying and harassment were "not substantiated." Furthermore, the former employee's claims that sexual harassment was ignored or not addressed were "false."

LTT added:

"Claims of bullying and harassment were not substantiated. Allegations that sexual harassment were ignored or not addressed were false. Any concerns that were raised were investigated. Furthermore, from reviewing our history, the investigator is confident that if any other concerns had been raised, we would have investigated them."

Linus Tech Tips also stated that the third-party investigator discovered "no evidence" of abuse of power or retaliation:

"There was no evidence of 'abuse of power' or retaliation. The individual involved may not have agreed with our decisions or performance feedback, but our actions were for legitimate work-related purposes, and our business reasons were valid."

However, the former employee's "process errors and miscommunication while onboarding" allegations were "partially substantiated." Regarding this, Roper Greyell "found ample documentary evidence" that the company was "working to rectify the errors":

"Allegations of process errors and miscommunication while onboarding this individual were partially substantiated, but the investigator found ample documentary evidence of LMG (Linus Media Group) working to rectify the errors and the individual being treated generously and respectfully. When they had questions, they were responded to and addressed."

"We feel our case for a defamation suit would be very strong" - Linus Tech Tips addresses allegations made by a former employee

In the same tweet, Linus Tech Tips believed a defamation lawsuit would be "very strong." However, the organization's "deepest wish" was to leave the controversy behind. They also stated that the third-party investigator's "clear findings" regarding the allegations could be interpreted as "misrepresentations of what occurred."

They wrote:

"At this time, we feel our case for a defamation suit would be very strong; however, our deepest wish is to simply put all of this behind us. We hope that will be the case, given the investigator’s clear findings that the allegations made online were misrepresentations of what actually occurred. We will continue to assess if there is persistent reputational damage or further defamation."

At the time of writing, Madison Reeve had not responded to Linus Tech Tips' post. What she says remains to be seen.

