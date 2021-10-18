Almghty crowned champions of COD Mobile World Championship 2021: Garena qualifier

With the conclusion of the play-offs stage of the COD Mobile Championship 2021: Garena qualifier, Singaporean team Almghty have emerged as the region's champions and have also qualified for the COD Mobile World Championship finals (Stage 5). They defeated Indonesian team Dunia Games Esports in the grand finals with an incredible 3-1 score.

Format of the tournament:

The tournament started on October 7, 2021 with the group stages where 12 teams from different regions were divided into two groups that played against each other in best-of-three matches. Each group had four teams qualify for the play-offs, while the bottom two teams were eliminated.

Almghty was seeded to play against fellow Singaporean team M42 Esports in the quarterfinals after finishing second in their group right behind Sharper Esports. Their 3-0 scoreline was enough to achieve a solid victory and advance them to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, they were slated to face WDC.Freeslot (Top team in Group B) where they once again dominated with a 3-0 scoreline.

In the finals, they faced off against Indonesian team DG Esports, where they claimed a resounding victory with a 3-1 scoreline. Philippines Champion Blacklist International defeated WDC.Freeslot with a 3-0 scoreline to claim third place.

COD Mobile Garena Play-offs results (Image via Garena CODM)

Finals Match Results:- Almghty vs DG Esports

Match 1:- Summit- Hardpoint- 150-120

Match 2:- Raid- Search and Destroy- 6-0

Match 3:- Standoff- Domination- 124-150

Match 4:- Crossfire- Hardpoint- 150-78

Incendio from Almghty was named the MVP of the game. He had an incredible average kill and death count of 17.25 and 10.50 respectively.

COD Mobile World Championship 2021:-

The 2 million USD COD Mobile World Championship 2021 finals will feature a total of 16 teams from seven regions. The dates and location of the tournament have not yet been announced.

Two teams from China have qualified for WC 2021 finals. Qing Jiu Club(Q9) recently won the COD Mobile Masters China Season 2 and qualified for the WC 2021 finals. They beat FunPlus Pheonix by 4-0 to win the second season. However, FunPlus Phoenix also qualified for the WC on the basis of their championship points ahead of Season 1 champion Douyu Gaming.

Edited by Atul S