COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Garena regional qualifier: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and more

Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2021 - Garena will begin on October 7. A total of six South East Asian nations will contend for the prize money of 50,000 USD and a place at the COD Mobile World Championship Finals.

COD Mobile WC Garena qualified teams (Image via Garena)

The teams have been divided up into two groups of six, with matches being played in a best-of-five format. The top teams will advance to the Regional Playoffs and the tournament will conclude on October 17.

COD Mobile WC Garena regional qualifier Groups (Image via Garena)

Participating teams in the COD Mobile WC Garena regional qualifiers

Group A

1. Sharper (Ultimate Warrior Thailand Champion)

2. ALMIGHTY (Singapore Championship 2021)

3. Rimo Sadewa (Major Series Season 5 Indonesia Winner)

4. Omega Esports (Philippines Championship Runner-Up 2021)

5. Raptors.DNS (Taiwan Summer Championship)

6. RSG (Malaysia Championship Runner-Up)

Group B:-

1. Blacklist International.Ultimate (Philippines Championship Winners 2021)

2. AFN Gaming (Taiwan Summer Championship)

3. SEM9 (Malaysia Championship Winner)

4. WDC.Freeslot (Ultimate Warrior Thailand Runner-Up)

5. M42 Esports (Singapore Championship 2021)

6. DG Esports (Major Series Season 5 Indonesia Runner-Up)

Group stage schedule for Garena qualifier(Image via Instagram/garenacodm)

There will be 12 teams competing for one slot, so the competition will be fierce. A close-fought tournament is expected, so it will be interesting to watch which teams make their mark. Garena COD Mobile will stream the tournament on their YouTube and Facebook pages.

Also Read

In total, 13 teams are already confirmed to compete in the World Finals from five regions around the world. A total of three spots are left; one will go to the winner of the Garena tournament, and the other two will go to China. Team IND from India won the SA/ME regional playoffs and will represent the region alongside Team Vitality and Revenant Esports.

The CODM WC will take place later this year in offline mode and will have a two million dollar prize pool. The previous year's World Championship finals were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far