"Always talking bad about Ronaldo": IShowSpeed ratios B/R Football after they share Manchester United stats post Cristiano's exit

It is no secret that YouTube sensation IShowSpeed is a Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic and had quite an emotional response when the football star left English giants Manchester United last year. Since his exit, the team has been on the winning track, which was pointed out by a recent tweet from the popular football-related arm of Bleacher Report.

Darren "IShowSpeed" was clearly not pleased with what the post was insinuating and replied that he would be "ratioing" the tweet because of how it portrayed his favorite footballer. The YouTuber tweeted:

"Y’all always talking bad about Ronaldo I’m ratioing y’all, idc."

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui @brfootball y’all always talking bad about ronaldo i’m ratioing y’all idc @brfootball y’all always talking bad about ronaldo i’m ratioing y’all idc

At the time of writing, the YouTuber's tweet had a sizeable lead over the original post by B/R football, with 26K likes to the latter's 10K likes.

"W own them": Fans support IShowSpeed as he berates B/R Football for sharing post-Ronaldo Manchester United stats

Ronaldo's highly controversial exit from Old Trafford was fuelled by the contentious interview with Piers Morgan that aired weeks before the announcement.

Fans of the Portuguese superstar were quite distraught when they heard their favorite #7 would be leaving The Red Devils, including Darren, who posted a heartfelt message at the time expressing his grief.

That said, what Bleacher Report posted was Manchester United's stats from the last five games, preceded by how the team lost 3-1 to Aston Villa the last time Ronaldo was in the team lineup back on November 6.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United's last Premier League game with Cristiano Ronaldo was a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on November 6.



Since then in the league: WWWWW Manchester United's last Premier League game with Cristiano Ronaldo was a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on November 6.Since then in the league: WWWWW https://t.co/KpBxGztnsQ

The stats certainly make it seem like the player's exit from the club has made a big difference in terms of their performance, but that didn't stop IShowSpeed and his fans from coming out in support of Ronaldo. Twitter account Speedy Updates replied to the thread in support of the YouTuber, saying:

"W own them"

Many shared the sentiment, such as this person calling the OP a fraud:

Several fans posted comments and memes about the footballer's iconic celebration, "Sewey." Notably, this is also the title of IShowSpeed's popular song about the Portuguese footballer. Here are some of the reactions:

A lot of replies noted that the YouTuber had successfully completed his ratio:

Not everyone was singing the same tune, however, with a sizeable portion of the comments hitting back at the streamer by pointing out that "ratioing" the post doesn't refute the facts:

Bewm @Bewm14 @ishowspeedsui @brfootball Results speaks for itself. You may not like it but it's a fact. @ishowspeedsui @brfootball Results speaks for itself. You may not like it but it's a fact.

Many decided to troll and started replying with positive reactions for Messi:

Jonathan Lopez @Jlopez2377 @ishowspeedsui @brfootball Messi better Ronaldo is mid mid mid mid mid mid mid mid @ishowspeedsui @brfootball Messi better Ronaldo is mid mid mid mid mid mid mid mid

The Portuguese star recently made headlines for joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC, and fans cannot contain themselves as his debut starts getting closer.

