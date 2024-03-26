"Am I about to die?" - IShowSpeed hilariously collapses outside Hard Rock Cafe after eating the signature "Messi Burger"

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again elicited a comical reaction from his audience when he hilariously collapsed outside Hard Rock Cafe (HRC) in Miami after sampling the signature "Messi Burger." For those unfamiliar, HRC had previously collaborated with Messi, resulting in a special burger named after him.

Darren, a Ronaldo fanatic, opted to try it out. As expected, his reaction swiftly gained traction online, going viral. After emerging from the eatery, the streamer amusingly pretended to collapse, adding to the comedic flair of the moment. He cried out:

"Am I about to die?"

IShowSpeed performs a backflip in the restaurant after eating the "Messi Burger"

Fans familiar with IShowSpeed know he isn't exactly a big fan of Messi. As a dedicated Ronaldo fan, he dismisses anything associated with the Argentine star. However, in his latest stream, he unexpectedly decided to give Hard Rock Cafe's popular "Messi Burger" a try.

Earlier in the stream, the streamer had visited a mall but ended up being asked to leave due to streaming there. Undeterred, he proceeded to a second Hard Rock Cafe location, where he ordered a couple of Messi Burgers.

Naturally, Darren ended up creating yet another comical moment there as well. The streamer stood up and casually walked around before unexpectedly performing a backflip right in front of the other customers. Some were impressed and ended up cheering him on.

When the streamer stepped outside the restaurant, he theatrically pretended to stumble and fall in front of the security and bystanders, insinuating that the Messi Burger must have packed quite a punch. He comically declared:

"I'm a Ronaldo fan, and I just tried the Messi Burger. Am I about to die? Am I about to die? Help me bro (to the security personnel). I just tried the Ronaldo burger and I'm a Messi fan. Hold on, am I going to die?...I'm not feeling good!"

(Timestamp: 05:27:38)

This wasn't the only viral moment in IShowSpeed's stream yesterday. The streamer claimed that Adin Ross had leaked his number online, sparking a reaction from Darren, who vowed to block him in response. This, in fact, occurred after Adin took to his social media to allege that Darren had done it first.