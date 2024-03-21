IShowSpeed releases brand new single “Monkey” featuring Brazilian rapper MC Luana

YouTube streamer Darren, also known as IShowSpeed, not only ranks among the most renowned personalities in the content creation sphere but has successfully ventured into other industries. For instance, he has gained recognition for his music endeavors, having already unveiled numerous singles, many of which have amassed millions of views online.

In fact, Darren had taken a break from producing music, but that hiatus seems to have ended on March 21, 2024, with the release of his latest single titled Monkey on Spotify. Notably, the track also features the Brazilian rapper MC Luana SP:

Darren releases fresh song after months of break from making music (Image via Spotify)

MC Luana: who is the rapper who collaborated with IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed's newest song, Monkey, is a fusion of English rap and his recently acquired Portuguese skills. It's possible that the song was maybe written and recorded during his visit to Brazil.

The streamer also features funk rapper MC Luana, whose real name is Luanna Santos Oliveira, in one of his tracks. She was born in Ubaitaba, Bahia, but moved to São Paulo when she was eight.

Although not widely known, MC Luana seems to be an up-and-coming rapper with several songs listed under their name on Spotify:

Here are some of the popular songs by MC Luana SP (Image via Spotify)

For those who may not be aware, Darren made two separate visits to Brazil. The first was in January 2024, during which he had met the legendary Ronaldo Nazario. His second visit occurred last month, in February 2024.

On January 11, 2024, Darren conducted an IRL (in real life) stream in Brazil, where he shared his experience of recording songs with local artists in a studio. Here is the full stream:

As for his latest song, no music video has been released yet. Darren typically uploads his music videos to his main YouTube channel, as he has done previously. Fans will have to wait to see if he shares any further information about it.

What are IShowSpeed's most famous songs?

IShowSpeed has accumulated a collection of songs that have amassed millions of listens and views. One notable track is "Shake," released in November 2021, which stands as his most listened-to song, having garnered over 200 million views.

The streamer has also ventured into the world of sports. Prior to the start of the 2022 World Cup, he released a song titled "World Cup," which has garnered over 131 million views:

The streamer has also collaborated with MC Stan, a rapper and social media personality from India. Additionally, he has been featured in a music video by Tion Wayne, where he provided a reaction.