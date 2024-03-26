"I am actually done": IShowSpeed says he's blocking Adin Ross after Kick streamer leaked his number on X

Darren "IShowSpeed" did not appreciate getting his phone number leaked on social media by Adin Ross and went on a rant against the Kick streamer on his most recent IRL stream. Darren has been quite friendly with Adin over the last couple of years, with the latter gifting him a CR7 Jacob & Co watch worth about $100,000 on his birthday.

However, he was livid after his number was leaked and swore to his viewers that he was blocking Adin Ross for good. Claiming that he was "done" associating with the Kick star, he said:

"Bro, Adin leaked my f*cking number bro. I swear to god, on god he's blocked, on my life. Adin leaked my f*cking number, bro, he's pissing me the f*ck off bro. I am actually done with this f*cking ni**a, I swear to god. He just leaked my f*cking number, bro. Dumbass ni**a, bro. F*ck him."

IShowSpeed gets mad at Adin Ross after both streamers leaked each others' phone numbers

Darren has previously "leaked" phone numbers belonging to popular streamers and other celebrities he interacts with on stream. Be it unintentionally or not, he has done it on several occasions, with viewers even calling him "IShowLeaks" when he allegedly leaked a number belonging to a footballer back in September.

This time, IShowSpeed seems to have inadvertently leaked Adin Ross's private phone number while he was IRL streaming from his car. While some think it was a mistake, Adin himself was quite upset and retaliated by sharing the YouTuber's number on his alternate account on X.

In his short post, Ross also alleged that it was the third time Darren had leaked his private number.

IShowSpeed's friends know him for his propensity to leak private things, with Kai Cenat getting pranked and believing that the YouTuber had shown his number on stream. The Twitch streamer was quite upset before realizing it was all a joke.