Amazon announces 13 free Prime Gaming titles for June

Amazon has announced the upcoming monthly catalog of free PC games for Prime subscribers as part of Prime Gaming. Next month, players with an active Amazon Prime subscription can claim 13 PC titles, including some fantastic classic games, at no additional cost. The rollout of free titles will start on June 1, 2023, and continue till June 29, 2023.

Alongside the free PC games on offer, Prime Gaming subscribers can also grab exclusive in-game rewards for games like Fall Guys, Realm Royale, World of Warcraft, Divine Knockout, and more. While the free titles on offer are only for PC players, the in-game rewards are available to all platforms. The only requirement is that the user requires an active Prime subscription at the time of claiming the rewards.

From games like Mutation Nation to all-time classics like Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition, here's a list of all free Prime Gaming titles on offer in June 2023

Although most of the titles on offer as part of Prime Gaming monthly aren't big AAA releases, they do include some beloved classics. This includes the classic Dungeons & Dragons-inspired action role-playing game Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition. New titles will be made available for players to claim every Thursday, alongside a plethora of in-game rewards for a select few online games.

Here's a list of all 13 free Prime Gaming titles on offer in June 2023, alongside the exact date when these games can be claimed:

(June 1, 2023) Sengoku 2

(June 1, 2023) Mutation Nation

(June 8, 2023) Soccer Brawl

(June 8, 2023) Over Top

(June 15, 2023) The Super Spy

(June 15, 2023) Top Hunter

(June 15, 2023) SteamWorld Dig 2

(June 22, 2023) Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition

(June 22, 2023) Autonauts

(June 22, 2023) Revita

(June 29, 2023) Roguebook

(June 29, 2023) Once Upon a Jester

(June 29, 2023) Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf

Apart from these PC titles, players can also claim and try out a free monthly rotation of games using Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna. Games like Batman Arkham Knight, the fantastic finale of Rocksteady's Batman Arkham Trilogy, and small indie titles like Monster Harvest are set to arrive on the cloud streaming service in June 2023.

Poll : 0 votes