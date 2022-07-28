Amazon Prime Gaming August 2022 free games reveal - included titles, dates, how to claim, and more

Amazon Prime Gaming regularly offers free games to its members, as well as free cosmetics for a wide variety of games. The Amazon Prime Gaming offerings for August have been revealed. A collection of games will be free for users to download throughout the next month, offering StarCraft: Remastered alongside quality indie titles.

What games are coming to Amazon Prime Gaming in August 2022?

Beginning on August 1, 2022, six games will be arriving for Amazon Prime Gaming members, with a wide variety of titles to appeal to many gamers. From popular remasters to classic point-and-click RPGs, Amazon brought something for nearly everyone.

Amazon Prime’s free games

StarCraft: Remastered

Zak McKraken and the Alien Mindbenders

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Recompile

ScourgeBringer

Family Mysterious: Poisonous Promises

Zack McKraken and the Alien Mindbenders - This is a classic point-and-click game where the titular reporter has to save the day from the wrath of aliens that are draining humanity’s IQ.

ScourgeBringer - For players who prefer platforming games, this game is a free-form platformer about Kyhra, who demolishes ancient machines that hold the key to her past and perhaps redemption for humanity.

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises - If Amazon Prime Gaming users prefer a mystery, they can try this adventure-puzzle experience, which plunges players into a world of debauchery. Cops are corrupt, and power is the most useful currency in this Hidden Object game.

Recompile - On the other hand, there’s Recompile, where the focus is on a semi-sapient program that is trying to avoid deletion. The 3D platformer has intense combat, incredible abilities, and hacking mechanics based on environmental logic.

Beasts of Maravilla Island - For fans of photography games, this is a solid offering. It is a beautiful 3D world where a photographer travels to Maravilla Island to discover magical creatures, learn about them, and naturally, take incredible photos of them.

StarCraft: Remastered - Brings back Blizzard’s classic sci-fi RTS. Players control either the Terrans, Zerg, or Protoss in heated RTS battles and engage in well-written, classic storylines for each faction.

How to unlock the free games on Amazon

It’s also very easy to unlock these games by simply going to the Amazon Prime Gaming website. Check out the steps below:

How to unlock free games

Go to Prime Gaming via this link

Select Games and Loot

Select the appropriate game, and follow the instructions that come up

It’s also worth noting that the previous games are still available to pick up for free until the end of July 2022. Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fishing: North Atlantic, and Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark are still free for players.

As for the upcoming free releases, they will be available on August 1, 2022 for all Amazon users who have a Prime subscription.

