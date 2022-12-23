AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0: CSGO Streamers Showdown, Pokemon Unite Indian Open finals, prize pools and more

The AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 is almost upon us. The hotly-anticipated event is slated to be held in Mumbai on Christmas Even. Popular titles like CSGO and Pokemon Unite will headline the show as teams take on each other for the auspicious prize pools. Beyond that, there will also be meet-and-greet booths, a cosplay competition, stalls and more awaiting attendees at the event.

In regard to the event, Shiva Nandy, CEO of Skyesports, earlier stated:

“The Skyesports Championship was introduced in 2019 and since then has grown to become a household name in the Indian gaming industry. This year, we are proud to expand its horizons even further with the on-ground event in Mumbai. The open-for-all on ground event and esports competitions will enable even more engagement opportunities with fans, especially with FanClash joining as the official Fantasy partners.”

AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0: Teams, prize pools, and more

The AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Hall 4 of the Bombay Exhibition Center at NESCO in Goregaon, Mumbai. The open-for-all on-ground event provides a great opportunity for fans of the showcased titles and talents to immerse themselves in the gala affair.

The CSGO Streamers Showdown will see fifteen top Indian creators playing the ever-popular FPS title to earn the lion's share of the Rs. 2,00,000 prize pool.

Shark Dart

Rite2Ace

Bathura

Kammaljeet

Sharkshee

Mili

Baap Beta

Rexxy

Casper

AnkkitaC

Tbone

Fa2

Imported Jods

Paradox

Sway

Xyaa

Euphoria

Jimmy Gaming

The AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 will also host the Pokemon Unite India Open Finals. As noted by Skyesports, it is one of the biggest tournaments that the country has seen for the unique Pokemon MOBA and will boast a staggering prize pool of Rs. 22,50,000.

There are four teams who will go toe to toe to stake their claims for the bigger piece of that pie. The Upper Bracket finals will see Gods Reign and Revenant Esports clash while the Lower Bracket will host S8UL and Marcos Gaming. It remains to be seen which one of these four will remain standing once the dust settles.

The AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 will also host a cosplay competition for performers to participate in. Cosplayers will get to showcase their ingenuity and creativity to take the win home along with a share of the Rs. 50,000 prize pool.

The organizers have also confirmed that there will be meet-and-greet booths present at the event for fans to engage with their favorite creators and personalities from the gaming world. These have been put up in the Hall 4 of the Bombay Exhibition Center. They also mentioned that visitors will see the likes of Dyanamo Gaming, Xyaa, Ocean Sharma, Tbone, and Fa2.

Furthermore, visitors will also be regaled with stalls from Red Bull and Revenant Esports and setups like FIFA, F1 Racing Sim and other fun zones. If you are anywhere near Mumbai on Christmas Eve, AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 is an event that you will surely want to visit for everything esports.

