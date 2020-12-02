Among Us comes to school with new Gimkit update

Among Us has shown a surprising ability to infiltrate schools, especially given the current necessity for remote learning during the pandemic.

Some teachers had already incorporated Among Us themed lessons into their classes, and now Gimkit has created its own Among Us inspired game mode that lets students play as crewmates and imposters while answering questions and solving problems.

The new game mode, called Trust No One, uses its own mechanics to bring meetings and social deduction to the classroom.

🤫 Trust No One.



Inspired by Among Us, our newest game mode is now available!



Students will run investigations, collect evidence, and communicate to vote the impostors off the ship.



Learn how this mode works here: https://t.co/MxjnO3PLtM



— Gimkit (@gimkit) November 30, 2020

What is Gimkit and how does it help students learn?

Students and parents may already be familiar with Gimkit depending on whether or not their teachers make use of the program throughout their classes.

For those unfamiliar, Gimkit is a collection of educational games that students play on their own smart devices or computer. The games are usually structured to reward students for right answers, giving them a currency which they can spend on in-game goodies.

Gimkit has been around since last year and has already broken into classrooms, but with remote learning becoming more necessary than ever before it has grown even larger.

One of the biggest challenges facing educators having to teach remotely is keeping students engaged. Without the benefits of in person teaching, teachers have had to find new creative ways to make learning fun.

As a result, games like Gimkit, at the very least, offer a way for students to feel like they’re doing more than just answering questions.

New Among Us inspired game mode, Trust No One

Among Us also gained its surge in popularity alongside the pandemic, with many gamers, students and otherwise, turning to Among Us in order to socialize with friends and strangers online.

This surge came about around the same time that many teachers were already looking for new strategies to adapt to online learning, leading to many to find ways to incorporate Among Us into their lessons.

This included Among Us themed homework and exercises, as well as simply playing Among Us with their class in lue of recess or a dedicated social time.

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Gimkit would adopt some sort of Among Us themed game mode for students to learn with. The new game mode, called Trust No One, splits students into two groups, crewmates and imposters. Students answer questions as before, with correct answers giving them points.

These points can then be used to investigate the other students in the hopes of finding imposters and clearing crewmates. Simultaneously, imposters can use their points to fake their identity and remove resources from crewmates.

At specific times, teachers or students may call a meeting where students can discuss their information and vote someone off. Getting voted off removes the player’s ability to directly affect the game, letting them instead give their resources to a teammate instead.

Many students have been falling behind this year, as they struggle to learn in this new environment. Hopefully the Among Us inspired games on Gimkit can do their part in helping students keep up during this year.