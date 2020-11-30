Fan creates single player Among Us game called "Among You"

A little under a month ago a YouTuber indie game developer and fan of Among Us, Tokaint, created a single player spin-off horror game called “Among You.”

This Among Us spin-off game places the player in the shoes of an investigator trying to figure out who killed the crew to an unnamed ship modeled after The Skeld. Tokaint described the game as a speedrun horror game where the player gathers clues and attempts to avoid an eager imposter who’s trying to score one last kill.

Short, sweet, surprisingly scary

Tokaint took the time to showcase his process in creating this Among Us spinoff which he created in under 48 hours. After showing how he built it, however, he took the time to show off some gameplay so that fans could see exactly what it looks like.

Among You plays a little bit like the old indie Slender Man game that took the internet by storm eight years ago (wow I’m old). The player wanders through a dark environment attempting to collect something while hoping to avoid a mysterious figure that stalks them, and if they should get caught the kill screen simply shows their face in close-up while scary music plays.

This video was crazy! "Among You" #Amongus, but it's a horror game! Go watch the video! (Non-Profit) Just a fun project :)



It was made in 32 hours with @Clickteam Fusion 2.5https://t.co/d7wlcoYN0X pic.twitter.com/4Ph1EgDys2 — Tokaint (@Tokaint) October 31, 2020

Despite the similarities, Among You still feels different enough, mostly due to using the same art assets from Among Us and having a top-down perspective. Additionally, Among You gives players the ability to turn on the lights to create a temporary safe zone where they can investigate in peace.

How can fans play the Among Us spin-off?

Advertisement

Getting these lil emails are so satisfying. Thanks @vidIQ



And thanks Token Gang🔥 7,000 people is sooooo many people😨 Working on improving my content everyday :))) pic.twitter.com/ZcAdCOR4Cc — Tokaint (@Tokaint) November 6, 2020

Tokaint said at the end of the video that he would make Among You into an actual game, titled S.U.S., and would take suggestions from the comments on his YouTube video, and release the game on iOS and Android.

At the moment, however, it doesn’t appear that this single player experience isn’t available just yet. Tokaint has been active since the video’s release, creating other Among Us spin-off content which has helped catapult his YouTube career.

Notably, just a few weeks ago on November 12th, Tokaint published a video referencing his “10,000 subscribers,” a video which now has over 150,000 views on a channel which is fast approaching 100,000 subscribers.

So while it might take a while for any specific Among Us spin-off game to release, fans can be happy knowing that this content creator is currently experiencing explosive success as a result of his non-stop creativity.