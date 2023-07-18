Amouranth banned from Twitch again as fans wonder why she was suspended weeks after a deal with Kick

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" recently received a ban from Twitch, making this her seventh suspension, according to the Twitter bot StreamerBans. Fans have been wondering why she has been suspended once again, with many referring to the controversial streamer's recently signed deal with Kick, one of Twitch's rival streaming platforms.

Kaitlyn joined a growing number of creators to sign a deal with Kick this year, with many streamers signing multi-million dollar deals with the up-and-coming platform. Since then, she has been streaming on both websites, which presumably will stop till the current suspension is lifted from her Twitch account.

Why was Amouranth banned from Twitch for the seventh time?

Considering the streamer has been banned from Twitch a number of times in the past, many in the community seem to think that she will be returning to the platform soon. However, it must be noted that this is the streamer's first suspension after signing a deal with Kick.

Viewers of Amouranth will know that her risque content has received a lot of backlash from the community in the past, and the Amazon-owned company has penalized her a number of times for violating its Terms of Service.

It seems something similar might have happened this time, with some Redditors from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit pointing out that her ban had nothing to do with her 35-million-dollar Kick deal and was instead born out of a wardrobe malfunction on stream.

Here are some general reactions to the ban, with many wondering how many times she can get suspended from Twitch without getting a permanent ban. A number of people compared the situation with IShowSpeed and Jidion's bans from the platform.

Amouranth has also been feuding with fellow streamer Indiefoxx, who was recently unbanned after a long time on the platform. In DMs leaked on social media a few months ago, it was revealed that Indiefoxx was allegedly planning on orchestrating a mass report on her rival streamer.