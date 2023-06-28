Amouranth clarifies her medical condition after news of her backing out of La Velada del Ano 3 caused backlash

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" recently announced that she would not be able to participate in La Velada del Ano 3, a boxing event set to take place in Spain on July 1, 2023. The streamer was slated to make her boxing debut in a fight against Twitch star Mayichi at the third iteration of Ibai's popular tournament, where various content creators will go head to head.
Fans had been eagerly awaiting Kaitlyn's first foray into the world of boxing. However, the 29-year-old revealed in a Twitter thread that her current medical condition would not permit her to participate in the tournament.
With only a few days to go till the start of La Velada del Ano 3, the announcement caused controversy, especially after Ibai revealed that he and the organizers learned of the news from the same Twitter posts.
Furthermore, while explaining her decision, Amouranth stated that she received the ovarian failure diagnosis in March but thought she would still be able to participate. Earlier today, she posted another Twitter thread acknowledging the bad timing and clarifying her position.
Amouranth addresses decision to back out of La Velada del Ano 3, says her doctors initially thought she would be able to participate
Amouranth's announcement of her ovarian failure diagnosis was met with a lot of support from fans on social media, with many wishing her a speedy recovery under the initial tweets. However, backing out of an event with only a couple of days of notice is not ideal, and many individuals were quick to highlight it.
Furthermore, the streamer mentioned in one of her tweets that her doctors told her of her medical condition in March. Critics were of the opinion that the streamer should have informed the organizers when she was first diagnosed to give them ample time to find a replacement.
The problem was exacerbated after Ibai revealed that Amouranth had not informed the organizers of her situation and that they had to find out about it through Twitter.
As many started calling her behavior unprofessional, the streamer once again took to the platform to clear up the matter. She clarified that while she had received the diagnosis in March, her doctors at the time felt she would be able to box at La Velada del Ano 3.
Amouranth also stated that despite knowing of the condition, there was not enough time to complete treatment before the start of La Velada del Ano 3. With her doctors greenlighting the postponement of the medication, she thought she would be able to participate without a problem.
All that changed this Monday when the doctors explicitly forbade her from competing, citing danger to her health.
As for the miscommunication with the event organizers, Amouranth said it was due to one of her key staffers being on a flight. She apologized to her fans for letting them down, posting pictures of boxes of injections that she will be taking over the course of the next few weeks.
Twitter reactions
Here are some general Twitter reactions to the new thread:
In the same thread, Amouranth revealed that the first week of her treatment would cost about $9,800 and that the sudden arrival of the medication was quite unexpected. While she disclosed that the injections would leave her feeling fatigued with other side effects, it remains to be seen how the treatment affects her regular streaming schedule.