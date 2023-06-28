Amouranth clarifies her medical condition after news of her backing out of La Velada del Ano 3 caused backlash

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" recently announced that she would not be able to participate in La Velada del Ano 3, a boxing event set to take place in Spain on July 1, 2023. The streamer was slated to make her boxing debut in a fight against Twitch star Mayichi at the third iteration of Ibai's popular tournament, where various content creators will go head to head.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting Kaitlyn's first foray into the world of boxing. However, the 29-year-old revealed in a Twitter thread that her current medical condition would not permit her to participate in the tournament.

With only a few days to go till the start of La Velada del Ano 3, the announcement caused controversy, especially after Ibai revealed that he and the organizers learned of the news from the same Twitter posts.

Furthermore, while explaining her decision, Amouranth stated that she received the ovarian failure diagnosis in March but thought she would still be able to participate. Earlier today, she posted another Twitter thread acknowledging the bad timing and clarifying her position.

Amouranth addresses decision to back out of La Velada del Ano 3, says her doctors initially thought she would be able to participate

Amouranth @Amouranth Amouranth @Amouranth I tend to keep my medical stuff private —and I would have kept my current situation out of the public eye but I feel like I owe you all an explanation on account of a few cancelled high profile appearances…



I was informed in March that I have late stage ovarian failure. I tend to keep my medical stuff private —and I would have kept my current situation out of the public eye but I feel like I owe you all an explanation on account of a few cancelled high profile appearances…I was informed in March that I have late stage ovarian failure. Just to clarify some things cuz I think there has been some confusion — Originally I was told by my medical team I was in an ok place to compete in La Velada despite my condition as it had not yet progressed to an extreme state. My doctor cleared the original plan to twitter.com/Amouranth/stat… Just to clarify some things cuz I think there has been some confusion — Originally I was told by my medical team I was in an ok place to compete in La Velada despite my condition as it had not yet progressed to an extreme state. My doctor cleared the original plan to twitter.com/Amouranth/stat…

Amouranth's announcement of her ovarian failure diagnosis was met with a lot of support from fans on social media, with many wishing her a speedy recovery under the initial tweets. However, backing out of an event with only a couple of days of notice is not ideal, and many individuals were quick to highlight it.

Furthermore, the streamer mentioned in one of her tweets that her doctors told her of her medical condition in March. Critics were of the opinion that the streamer should have informed the organizers when she was first diagnosed to give them ample time to find a replacement.

Reddit comment about the situation (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The problem was exacerbated after Ibai revealed that Amouranth had not informed the organizers of her situation and that they had to find out about it through Twitter.

As many started calling her behavior unprofessional, the streamer once again took to the platform to clear up the matter. She clarified that while she had received the diagnosis in March, her doctors at the time felt she would be able to box at La Velada del Ano 3.

Amouranth @Amouranth regarding “knew since March”. As of March my doctors were not against it. As recently as mid June my doctors did not see any “statistically significant difference in terms of outcome” (success or failure) of starting my treatment in mid-late June vs July 3rd. regarding “knew since March”. As of March my doctors were not against it. As recently as mid June my doctors did not see any “statistically significant difference in terms of outcome” (success or failure) of starting my treatment in mid-late June vs July 3rd.

Amouranth also stated that despite knowing of the condition, there was not enough time to complete treatment before the start of La Velada del Ano 3. With her doctors greenlighting the postponement of the medication, she thought she would be able to participate without a problem.

All that changed this Monday when the doctors explicitly forbade her from competing, citing danger to her health.

Amouranth @Amouranth appointment, I missed the flight, but I planned to book another, and sent most of my team ahead of me.



Monday morning, my doctor basically laid out the information I have now, which I shared with you all yesterday. appointment, I missed the flight, but I planned to book another, and sent most of my team ahead of me.Monday morning, my doctor basically laid out the information I have now, which I shared with you all yesterday.

As for the miscommunication with the event organizers, Amouranth said it was due to one of her key staffers being on a flight. She apologized to her fans for letting them down, posting pictures of boxes of injections that she will be taking over the course of the next few weeks.

Twitter reactions

Here are some general Twitter reactions to the new thread:

Stephen MacPherson @srmacpherson2 @Amouranth Thank you for this. Unnecessary, I feel, but responsible. I am glad you’re taking things carefully. I hope thing improve. @Amouranth Thank you for this. Unnecessary, I feel, but responsible. I am glad you’re taking things carefully. I hope thing improve.

Bronana @imBronana @Amouranth This shouldnt even need explanation... Hope you feel better. @Amouranth This shouldnt even need explanation... Hope you feel better.

Ray G @razer713G @Amouranth There is nothing to forgive!! Be well. My prayers are with you. @Amouranth There is nothing to forgive!! Be well. My prayers are with you. ❤️🌹💕

Ed Ra Sagua C @masteritel @Amouranth Tenias Marzo, Abril, Mayo y parte de junio para decirlo a los organizadores en privado, hasta con un par de semanas de anticipación funcionaba, pero no, faltando menos de 5 días avisas no por privado tuvo que ser en twitter, incluso Ibai se entero después del escándalo. @Amouranth Tenias Marzo, Abril, Mayo y parte de junio para decirlo a los organizadores en privado, hasta con un par de semanas de anticipación funcionaba, pero no, faltando menos de 5 días avisas no por privado tuvo que ser en twitter, incluso Ibai se entero después del escándalo.

Diertztyle @Espercatron @Amouranth I really understand that there was not other way, but , you should have notified to the La Velada stuff of this Warning so that when the moment happen, well at least they could have a backup in case of (if u know what i mena) @Amouranth I really understand that there was not other way, but , you should have notified to the La Velada stuff of this Warning so that when the moment happen, well at least they could have a backup in case of (if u know what i mena)

☆† Robert Llop †☆ @Buzzerwolf89 @Amouranth Te creo pero si tenias este proceso de seguimiento desde marzo y aunque los médicos no encontraran nada peligroso, no costaba nada notificarlo a los organizadores de La velada, almenos para tener un posible plan B en caso de que pasara lo que al final acabó pasando, mala gestión @Amouranth Te creo pero si tenias este proceso de seguimiento desde marzo y aunque los médicos no encontraran nada peligroso, no costaba nada notificarlo a los organizadores de La velada, almenos para tener un posible plan B en caso de que pasara lo que al final acabó pasando, mala gestión

Amouranth @Amouranth The first week of treatment is like $9,800 and they same day couriered this box of medication and injections. The ship date is Monday for Monday. I’m pretty blindsided by it all The first week of treatment is like $9,800 and they same day couriered this box of medication and injections. The ship date is Monday for Monday. I’m pretty blindsided by it all

In the same thread, Amouranth revealed that the first week of her treatment would cost about $9,800 and that the sudden arrival of the medication was quite unexpected. While she disclosed that the injections would leave her feeling fatigued with other side effects, it remains to be seen how the treatment affects her regular streaming schedule.

Poll : 0 votes