"I have late-stage ovarian failure": Amouranth backs out of Ibai's La Velada boxing championship citing medical issues

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" has recently announced that she cannot attend Ibai's La Velada del Ano 3 this July because of a medical emergency. Taking to Twitter, the content creator apologized to the fans and supporters looking forward to her boxing debut at the Spanish event and revealed that she was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian failure months ago.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Amouranth told her followers that while she had received the diagnosis in March, she considered postponing treatment until after Le Velada del Ano 3. But it appears that her condition has deteriorated, which is why she has already missed a couple of her scheduled appearances.

Saying that she doesn't like to talk about medical issues in public, Kaitlyn expressed the need to tell her fans about the reason for the cancellation. In the tweet, she wrote:

"I tend to keep my medical stuff private —and I would have kept my current situation out of the public eye but I feel like I owe you all an explanation... I was informed in March that I have late-stage ovarian failure."

Amouranth @Amouranth I tend to keep my medical stuff private —and I would have kept my current situation out of the public eye but I feel like I owe you all an explanation on account of a few cancelled high profile appearances…



I was informed in March that I have late stage ovarian failure. I tend to keep my medical stuff private —and I would have kept my current situation out of the public eye but I feel like I owe you all an explanation on account of a few cancelled high profile appearances…I was informed in March that I have late stage ovarian failure.

In subsequent tweets, she also mentions other medical ailments, including her body being in a perimenopause/menopause state which has manifested itself as "confusing changes." The recent prognosis appears to have shown that the case has "accelerated," meaning the streamer needs to start treatment immediately.

Amouranth @Amouranth Beyond that, my body has been in perimenopause/menopause for some time. Over the last year I have noticed a lot of confusing changes (mental and physical) that had no obvious explanations, but just kind of shrugged them off. I was completely unaware of anything serious until Beyond that, my body has been in perimenopause/menopause for some time. Over the last year I have noticed a lot of confusing changes (mental and physical) that had no obvious explanations, but just kind of shrugged them off. I was completely unaware of anything serious until

"Will be undergoing daily injections": Amouranth regretfully informed followers she is undergoing medical treatment and cannot participate in La Valeda de Ano 3

Ibai Llanos, one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, will be hosting the third iteration of the La Velada De Ano in the first week of July. The event attracts hundreds of thousands of viewers, with popular content creators from Europe and around the globe participating in the boxing championships.

Amouranth was supposed to kick off her boxing career against fellow Twitch streamer Mayichi on July 1. However, sadly, she will be skipping it due to her recent medical ailment. As per her tweets, the late-stage ovarian failure seems to have taken a toll on her since she was diagnosed in March, and although she saw boxing as a possibility, it appears she needs to start treatment immediately.

In one tweet, Amouranth noted that she would need to take daily injections for the next few weeks, and doctors have forbidden her from doing physical activities:

I will be undergoing daily injections for 7-14 days during which I will (potentially) suffer from headaches, nausea and aches, which would be no big deal, and was also warned against “high impact physical activities”.

Amouranth @Amouranth I will be undergoing daily injections for 7-14 days during which I will (potentially) suffer from headaches, nausea and aches, which would be no big deal, and was also warned against “high impact physical activities”. I found out the seriousness of my diagnosis after I will be undergoing daily injections for 7-14 days during which I will (potentially) suffer from headaches, nausea and aches, which would be no big deal, and was also warned against “high impact physical activities”. I found out the seriousness of my diagnosis after

Amouranth @Amouranth I had hoped to just box through the symptoms, as I could handle a little nausea or some headaches, but my medical team strenuously vetoed that decision due to the “potential for extreme injury or death” related to a heightened chance of my ovaries torsioning/twisting while I had hoped to just box through the symptoms, as I could handle a little nausea or some headaches, but my medical team strenuously vetoed that decision due to the “potential for extreme injury or death” related to a heightened chance of my ovaries torsioning/twisting while

Amouranth @Amouranth I'm hoping for a quick and painless treatment, and maybe I can undergoing the treatment and doing extreme physical activity. I regretfully have to drop out of La Velada last minute. I'm incredibly upset about this, and I'm sorry to anyone I've let down.I'm hoping for a quick and painless treatment, and maybe I can undergoing the treatment and doing extreme physical activity. I regretfully have to drop out of La Velada last minute. I'm incredibly upset about this, and I'm sorry to anyone I've let down. 😢 I'm hoping for a quick and painless treatment, and maybe I can

She further lamented her inability to attend La Velada Del Ano 3, apologizing to her fans and fellow participants for being unable to attend the boxing event.

Twitter reactions to Amouranth's medical prognosis

Fans of Amouranth and fellow streamers lent their support and wished her a speedy recovery in the replies. Here are some of the general reactions.

FaZe Kalei @KaleiRenay @Amouranth i’m so sorry to hear this, hope you start feeling better soon and treatment goes smoothly. sending love @Amouranth i’m so sorry to hear this, hope you start feeling better soon and treatment goes smoothly. sending love ❤️

Mercy🌸 @missmercyy_ @Amouranth I’m so sorry you’re dealing with this:( definitely rest and do what the doctors say. Health comes first @Amouranth I’m so sorry you’re dealing with this:( definitely rest and do what the doctors say. Health comes first❤️

BellaRama @BellaRamaTV health always comes first! @Amouranth I’m so sorry to hear that! Sending you lots of love and supporthealth always comes first! @Amouranth I’m so sorry to hear that! Sending you lots of love and support ❤️ health always comes first!

Boxing events featuring content creators and streamers have seen massive growth in popularity in recent years, with Ludwig's Chessboxing championship being a notable milestone last year.

Poll : 0 votes