"I have late-stage ovarian failure": Amouranth backs out of Ibai's La Velada boxing championship citing medical issues

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" has recently announced that she cannot attend Ibai's La Velada del Ano 3 this July because of a medical emergency. Taking to Twitter, the content creator apologized to the fans and supporters looking forward to her boxing debut at the Spanish event and revealed that she was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian failure months ago.
In a lengthy Twitter thread, Amouranth told her followers that while she had received the diagnosis in March, she considered postponing treatment until after Le Velada del Ano 3. But it appears that her condition has deteriorated, which is why she has already missed a couple of her scheduled appearances.
Saying that she doesn't like to talk about medical issues in public, Kaitlyn expressed the need to tell her fans about the reason for the cancellation. In the tweet, she wrote:
"I tend to keep my medical stuff private —and I would have kept my current situation out of the public eye but I feel like I owe you all an explanation... I was informed in March that I have late-stage ovarian failure."
In subsequent tweets, she also mentions other medical ailments, including her body being in a perimenopause/menopause state which has manifested itself as "confusing changes." The recent prognosis appears to have shown that the case has "accelerated," meaning the streamer needs to start treatment immediately.
"Will be undergoing daily injections": Amouranth regretfully informed followers she is undergoing medical treatment and cannot participate in La Valeda de Ano 3
Ibai Llanos, one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, will be hosting the third iteration of the La Velada De Ano in the first week of July. The event attracts hundreds of thousands of viewers, with popular content creators from Europe and around the globe participating in the boxing championships.
Amouranth was supposed to kick off her boxing career against fellow Twitch streamer Mayichi on July 1. However, sadly, she will be skipping it due to her recent medical ailment. As per her tweets, the late-stage ovarian failure seems to have taken a toll on her since she was diagnosed in March, and although she saw boxing as a possibility, it appears she needs to start treatment immediately.
In one tweet, Amouranth noted that she would need to take daily injections for the next few weeks, and doctors have forbidden her from doing physical activities:
I will be undergoing daily injections for 7-14 days during which I will (potentially) suffer from headaches, nausea and aches, which would be no big deal, and was also warned against “high impact physical activities”.
She further lamented her inability to attend La Velada Del Ano 3, apologizing to her fans and fellow participants for being unable to attend the boxing event.
Twitter reactions to Amouranth's medical prognosis
Fans of Amouranth and fellow streamers lent their support and wished her a speedy recovery in the replies. Here are some of the general reactions.
Boxing events featuring content creators and streamers have seen massive growth in popularity in recent years, with Ludwig's Chessboxing championship being a notable milestone last year.