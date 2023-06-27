“I didn't see this coming” - Ibai shocked at Amouranth backing out of the La Velada boxing championship due to medical issues

Spanish Twitch star Ibai Llanos expressed his surprise on his latest livestream upon discovering that fellow streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" would be unable to take part in his highly anticipated influencer boxing event, La Velada Del Ano 3. For context, Amouranth disclosed on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with late-stage ovarian failure.

Since the news of her dropping out of the event came in only five days before the scheduled date of the event (July 1), Ibai revealed that he did not expect to discover the information through social media. He said (translated from Spanish):

“I didn't see this coming.”

Note: Ibai's statements have been translated using Google Translate.

"Amouranth is not going to fight in La Velada Del Ano 3" - Ibai confirms the news

The highly anticipated influencer boxing match between popular Hot Tub and ASMR streamer Amouranth and Spanish streamer Maite "Mayichi" has been officially called off. Both Amouranth and Ibai have confirmed the cancellation of the fight.

Ibai revealed that he discovered the news from one of his cousins, who read out the tweet to him, He said (translated from Spanish):

"There was something in the stream that surprised me. Suddenly he (his cousin) was petrified. He was silent for a few seconds. 'They put a tweet from Amouranth.' Apparently, in the thread, he said, that she was not going to participate in the La Velada Del Ano."

The Spanish streamer continued (translated from Spanish):

"It is incredible that I find out that Amouranth is not participating in the La Velada Del Ano. I was expecting things from Monday, but I didn't see it coming. Amouranth is not going to fight in La Velada Del Ano 3."

Ibai disclosed that he had a conversation with the organizers to inquire if they were aware of Amouranth's situation prior to her tweets, and surprisingly, even they were unaware of the news.

He reassured viewers that Amouranth's withdrawal from the event would not have a negative impact on the sponsors. He clarified that the sponsors do not base their payments on the number of viewers a participant brings.

However, the streamer revealed that Amouranth had provided a positive medical report on June 13, indicating that she was cleared to participate in the fight. This turn of events casts doubt on Mayichi's participation in the event as well.

Here's what the community said

The clip was shared across the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit and generated a lot of comments. Here are some notable responses:

La Velada del Ano 3 is scheduled to be held on July 1 at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, which is the home stadium of the La Liga team Atletico Madrid.

