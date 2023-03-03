Amouranth's stalker from Estonia is back and tried to break into her property once again, despite court order

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" recently took to Twitter from her personal account to reveal that her long-time stalker from Eastern Europe had tried to get into her house on February 27 and had left a package and a mysterious key when the house staff refused to let him in.
The Twitch streamer also shared a censored picture of the stalker from what appears to be a security camera. She has confirmed that the person is the same one from Estonia who was arrested last year for criminal stalking and tresspassing on her property.
At the time, Kaitlyn was in a boxing conference for her debut against fellow streamer Mayichi as she will be taking part in Spanish giant Ibai Llanos's event Civitas Metropolitano in July.
Amouranth has dealt with stalkers at her home: Tracing some of her past incidents
Amouranth is no stranger to stalking and harassment as many creepy "fans" have made her feel unsafe and uncomfortable on numerous occasions in the past. During last year's TwitchCon, she had to move to a private space to avoid getting harassed.
In 2021, a fire was detected to have originated at her house and the police strongly suspected arson. As for the Estonian stalker in question who tried to get into her house on Monday, the same person was arrested and charged with tresspassing by the police in June 2022. Even the Estonian Embassy was involved as the person had flown in just to break into the creator's house.
Here's a thread from Amouranth about him from a month ago explaining the situation:
This time, thankfully, he was turned away by the house staff and couldn't break into the house:
"He started by trying to sneak in behind one of my house staff — but had the door shut in his face."
In subsequent tweets, the streamer continued her story about the stalker and revealed that after being turned away, the man came back hours later and waited by the front door for 20 minutes before leaving. However, before going, he dropped off a package on the porch with a strange key that has baffled Amouranth and her team.
As announced by the streamer, the authorities have been notified about the breach because the Estonian man has broken specific warrants for tresspassing as this is a repeat offense. Amouranth is frustrated with the lack of response from the authorities because they are yet to take any concrete action despite the stalker having already broken the law.
Twitter reacts to the news about the stalker
Kaitlyn's colleagues, fellow streamers, content creators, and fans expressed their sympathy and outrage at the incident in many replies to the thread she posted. Here are a few notable reactions:
With over 6.3 million followers on her Twitch, Amouranth has gradually become a very popular streamer on the platform, spearheading the Hot-tub and ASMR meta on the purple platform.
Read all about her problematic relationship with her former secret husband after she outed him publicly on stream, drawing much-needed attention to her plight.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki