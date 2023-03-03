Amouranth's stalker from Estonia is back and tried to break into her property once again, despite court order

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" recently took to Twitter from her personal account to reveal that her long-time stalker from Eastern Europe had tried to get into her house on February 27 and had left a package and a mysterious key when the house staff refused to let him in.

The Twitch streamer also shared a censored picture of the stalker from what appears to be a security camera. She has confirmed that the person is the same one from Estonia who was arrested last year for criminal stalking and tresspassing on her property.

Kaitlyn @wildkait While I was on the boxing press conference Monday— my team notified me that my stalker from last year (the one from Estonia) was back and was trying to break in again.



He started by trying to sneak in behind one of my house staff — but had the door shut in his face. He then While I was on the boxing press conference Monday— my team notified me that my stalker from last year (the one from Estonia) was back and was trying to break in again. He started by trying to sneak in behind one of my house staff — but had the door shut in his face. He then https://t.co/LK9xbbXjGa

At the time, Kaitlyn was in a boxing conference for her debut against fellow streamer Mayichi as she will be taking part in Spanish giant Ibai Llanos's event Civitas Metropolitano in July.

Amouranth has dealt with stalkers at her home: Tracing some of her past incidents

Amouranth is no stranger to stalking and harassment as many creepy "fans" have made her feel unsafe and uncomfortable on numerous occasions in the past. During last year's TwitchCon, she had to move to a private space to avoid getting harassed.

In 2021, a fire was detected to have originated at her house and the police strongly suspected arson. As for the Estonian stalker in question who tried to get into her house on Monday, the same person was arrested and charged with tresspassing by the police in June 2022. Even the Estonian Embassy was involved as the person had flown in just to break into the creator's house.

Here's a thread from Amouranth about him from a month ago explaining the situation:

Kaitlyn @wildkait My stalker traveled from Estonia, Europe and came to my city, camping out in a hotel with line of sight to my PO BOX and spent OVER A MONTH camping out daily at a starbucks next to my PO box.



44 days..... 33mins



He psychotically streamed every My stalker traveled from Estonia, Europe and came to my city, camping out in a hotel with line of sight to my PO BOX and spent OVER A MONTH camping out daily at a starbucks next to my PO box.44 days..... 33minsHe psychotically streamed every

Kaitlyn @wildkait minute of his excursion (internet signal permitting). Everything in real time, on twitch. Typically to zero viewers, but growing as he gained notoriety. His account would get taken down, but he would make another, maybe using the minute of his excursion (internet signal permitting). Everything in real time, on twitch. Typically to zero viewers, but growing as he gained notoriety. His account would get taken down, but he would make another, maybe using the

Kaitlyn @wildkait worldly ties, selling his House, his car, ALL HIS POSSESSIONS, his CAT EVEN. All by his own admission and in a series of publicly posted and privately detailed (vlogged) videos. Almost a manifesto.



The only things he brought with him other than his worldly ties, selling his House, his car, ALL HIS POSSESSIONS, his CAT EVEN. All by his own admission and in a series of publicly posted and privately detailed (vlogged) videos. Almost a manifesto. The only things he brought with him other than his

This time, thankfully, he was turned away by the house staff and couldn't break into the house:

"He started by trying to sneak in behind one of my house staff — but had the door shut in his face."

In subsequent tweets, the streamer continued her story about the stalker and revealed that after being turned away, the man came back hours later and waited by the front door for 20 minutes before leaving. However, before going, he dropped off a package on the porch with a strange key that has baffled Amouranth and her team.

Kaitlyn @wildkait (I have no idea what for).



Police were notified (since restraining and trespass warrants have been breached) but per left — only to return 4 hrs later and tried to get in again, failing that he paced back and forth at my front door for 20 mins before leaving a package and a(I have no idea what for).Police were notified (since restraining and trespass warrants have been breached) but per left — only to return 4 hrs later and tried to get in again, failing that he paced back and forth at my front door for 20 mins before leaving a package and a 🔑 (I have no idea what for).Police were notified (since restraining and trespass warrants have been breached) but per

As announced by the streamer, the authorities have been notified about the breach because the Estonian man has broken specific warrants for tresspassing as this is a repeat offense. Amouranth is frustrated with the lack of response from the authorities because they are yet to take any concrete action despite the stalker having already broken the law.

Twitter reacts to the news about the stalker

Kaitlyn's colleagues, fellow streamers, content creators, and fans expressed their sympathy and outrage at the incident in many replies to the thread she posted. Here are a few notable reactions:

BellaRama @BellaRamaTV sorry you had to go through that again @wildkait So scary! Stay safe Amosorry you had to go through that again @wildkait So scary! Stay safe Amo ❤️ sorry you had to go through that again

Geppetto404 @geppetto404 @wildkait If he is a foreign citizen using a passport or other means to make his way around the US there has to be a Federal dept that should be able to assist in this. I'm not sure where you would start though :/ @wildkait If he is a foreign citizen using a passport or other means to make his way around the US there has to be a Federal dept that should be able to assist in this. I'm not sure where you would start though :/

toast @astoasternaut @wildkait The fact that law enforcement refuses to do anything is awful and ridiculous. They only care when it’s too late, unfortunately. I am so sorry to see this is still happening to you. Pls be safe @wildkait The fact that law enforcement refuses to do anything is awful and ridiculous. They only care when it’s too late, unfortunately. I am so sorry to see this is still happening to you. Pls be safe 💕

With over 6.3 million followers on her Twitch, Amouranth has gradually become a very popular streamer on the platform, spearheading the Hot-tub and ASMR meta on the purple platform.

Read all about her problematic relationship with her former secret husband after she outed him publicly on stream, drawing much-needed attention to her plight.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes