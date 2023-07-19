"And she's back in a day!": Community reacts as Amouranth gets unbanned from Twitch a day after getting suspended

The Twitch channel of Kaitlyn "Amouranth" was reinstated only a day after she was banned, eliciting quite a few reactions from the streaming community. As per the StreamerBans bot on Twitter, her suspension lasted just over 24 hours. While the reason for it has not been confirmed yet, the news of this suspension seems to be drawing a lot of attention. Many individuals have pointed out that this was the seventh time she had been banned from Twitch.

Kaitlyn This streamer is known for her risque content, regularly raising eyebrows in the streaming community. This streamer has been banned several times from the Amazon-owned platform, and she always comes back to her regular streaming schedule after her suspensions are lifted. One Twitter user noted that Amouranth, being unbanned in a day, was quite "unsurprising," saying:

"And she's back in a day! How unsurprising."

JoCaTen @ItsJoCa10 @StreamerBans @Amouranth And she's back in a day! How unsurprising

Amouranth's Twitch account unbanned after 24 hours and seven minutes

StreamerBans @StreamerBans Twitch Partner "AMOURANTH" (@Amouranth) has been unbanned after 1 day, 7 minutes and 12 seconds!



The exact reason for her recent ban may not be confirmed. Still, several people have attributed it to a wardrobe malfunction that might have inadvertently led to a violation of Twitch's nudity guidelines.

However, some people also pointed out that this was the first time that Amouranth had been banned on this platform after she followed in xQc's footsteps and signed a deal with rival streaming site Kick. While her deal may not have been as lucrative as Felix's, sources have claimed that it was worth around $30 million.

With the debate concerning which streaming option is better still going on, many had talked about her being banned on Amazon's platform for providing content on another site. Not far-fetched, as Adin Ross recently revealed that his permanent suspension came after he had his Kick chat overlay on his Twitch stream. But it doesn't really look like that's the case, especially considering Amouranth was unbanned just about a day after this suspension came into effect.

Many in the community had predicted that something along these lines was going to happen, as the streamer has received similar one-day bans in the past. They have attacked Twitch because Kaitlyn seems to have been suspended seven times during her career on the platform without major repercussions.

Beavereggs @beavereggs75 @StreamerBans @Amouranth Who didn't see this coming after only a day per usual.

No concrete reason for her ban has been officially confirmed by either the platform or streamer. However, viewers will know that Amouranth continued her regular streaming schedule on Kick after her suspension on Twitch.