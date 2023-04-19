Andrea Botez says she will never "fight again" following loss to Michelle Khare

Popular Chess streamer Andrea Botez, who recently suffered a loss to Michelle Khare at the latest Creator Clash 2 event on April 16, has announced that she has no intentions of making a comeback to the boxing ring. The decision comes after her second fight, with the first being against WGM Dina Belenkaya at the Mogul Chessboxing event held in December 2022.

Andrea Botez stated that despite not being injured by Michelle Khare, she has decided not to continue boxing as she finds it too violent. She announced:

"I will never fight again"

Andrea Botez gives take on recent loss to Michelle Khare in Creator Clash 2

The Creator Clash event gathers several creators together in one location as they compete against each other and raise money for charity. At this year's event, Andrea Botez faced Michelle Khare, a YouTuber and former professional cyclist. Reflecting on her defeat, Andrea stated:

"I will never fight again though. It was so terrifying watching people get broken ribs. She didn't really hurt me, so I'm chilling. She did take the dub, but she had a year of training on me, so for two months, for someone to box for an entire year and has been a professional athlete their entire life, I'm not too mad."

She further added:

"But I will never do it again because it was so violent and I don't like violence even though I broke her nose."

She concluded by stating that she was going to react to the fight on her stream sometime later.

Here's what fans said

Viewers left positive comments in the YouTube video's comment section, commending Andrea for going up against an opponent who had several months of training. Here are some of the top reactions:

The fight between Andrea and Michelle was not without controversy. Prior to the event, Andrea's elder sister, Alexandra Botez, used her own stream to call out Michelle for concealing the fact that she had been training for a year. Alexandra believed that it was unfair to her sister, Andrea, who had only been training for two months. Fortunately, both parties came out unscathed.

