Andrew Tate abruptly ends Rumble livestream after his house gets allegedly "intruded," Adin Ross shares update

Yesterday (June 25), controversial online personality Andrew Tate abruptly ended his live stream after reports indicated an intrusion into his house while on a Discord call with Kick streamer Adin Ross. Approximately an hour and a half into Andrew's Rumble stream, he abruptly left the camera's frame while investigating a disturbance in the direction indicated.

Since the incident, he has not provided any updates on his Twitter account. However, Adin Ross confirmed during his stream that the former kickboxer was not attacked and reassured viewers that he is okay.

Did Andrew Tate get raided during his live stream?

After a hiatus of over six months, Andrew Tate, facing serious allegations by the Romanian authorities, returned to live streaming. This comeback took place through a collaboration with Adin Ross.

The duo, Andrew and Adin, engaged in a live stream on their respective platforms for over one and a half hours. However, Andrew suddenly walked off-camera during the stream, and his Rumble stream abruptly ended, suggesting that an incident might have occurred off-camera.

A clip was shared on Twitter by a verified fan channel of Adin Ross (@AdinUpdates), indicating that Andrew Tate's house was allegedly raided during the stream. Later, Adin himself gave an update on the situation. He said:

"No, they didn't get him, they didn't get him"

At present, specific details regarding the incident are still undisclosed. It remains unconfirmed whether Andrew was indeed raided or experienced any other form of intrusion.

What did the fans say?

The clip alleging the intrusion generated a significant number of comments from the community, sparking discussions and speculation regarding the incident. Here are some of the notable tweets in response to the clip:

OopsofPoops @OopsofPoops @AdinUpdate I love how his manager literally told him that interacting with Tate is destroying his career and yet he’s still doing content with him. Used to fw Adin so heavily but bro is just self-sabatoging at this point @AdinUpdate I love how his manager literally told him that interacting with Tate is destroying his career and yet he’s still doing content with him. Used to fw Adin so heavily but bro is just self-sabatoging at this point

༒ @verczeb @AdinUpdate dude assumed the police came and ran with it for the next 15 minutes @AdinUpdate dude assumed the police came and ran with it for the next 15 minutes

What are the charges against Andrew Tate?

Andrew, along with his brother Tristan and two other individuals from Romania, is currently facing serious charges brought forth by the Romanian authorities. These charges involve allegations of crimes such as r*pe and violence.

In addition, the group is also facing charges of establishing a human trafficking organization in Romania, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

At the time of writing, they are yet to go to trial. However, it is reported that Romanian judges involved in the case have 60 days to inspect the evidence before sending the case to a trial.

