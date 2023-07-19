Andrew Tate challenges Adin Ross to play Super Smash Bros in Romania, winner gets $10K each game

Kick streamer Adin Ross and controversial internet personality Andrew Tate were back to streaming together on the latter's channel. During the stream, Andrew invited Adin to his place for a Super Smash Bros challenge next week, where they would compete against each other. Additionally, Andrew proposed that the winner of each game would be rewarded with a generous sum of $10K.

Andrew Tate, 36, is presently on house arrest. He confessed that he recently returned to playing video games after a considerable break.

"I would like to see how good you are" - Andrew Tate challenges Adin Ross in Super Smash Bros

During yesterday's Rumble stream (July 19), Andrew Tate made a special and exclusive invitation to Adin Ross. Given his current house arrest situation, Andrew can only extend invitations to people, and he took the opportunity to invite Adin to his home in Romania.

Speaking to Adin, the former kickboxer said:

"As for Smash Bros, I would like to see how good you are at this game. What I'm actually gonna do then, even though you failed me the task I asked you to do, I will invite you instead, to Romania, to come and we will pay $10K a game, Smash Bros, live for the world to see."

(Timestamp: 00:24:52)

He added:

"You versus me, 10 Grand a game. Money upfront. We are gonna put $100K each and gonna play 10 games. What do you think?"

Adin responded by stating:

"A $100K?...I'm not gonna lie, I like that. But can we play my game too?"

Unfortunately for Adin, Andrew Tate swiftly rejected the idea of playing any other game he was unfamiliar with. Nevertheless, Andrew's invitation for Adin to visit his home in Romania remains open. Whether or not the two will eventually face off will remain to be seen.

What did the fans say?

One of Adin's verified fan pages shared the clip, garnering a handful of comments. Here are some notable ones:

Fans share their reactions (Image via AdinReports/Twitter)

Andrew Tate remains under house arrest, with he and his brother Tristan facing serious charges in Romania. They are currently awaiting their verdict from the Romanian court. Given the legal proceedings and the seriousness of the accusations, Andrew's situation might not change until the court reaches a decision on their case.