Andrew Tate’s popularity dips drastically following deplatforming from major social media websites

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate's clout has taken a drastic downturn following his deplatforming from all major social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

It's been almost two months since his official suspension and as per Google trends, his overall popularity has seen a sudden dip.

This comes as a surprise since the English-American influencer had a brief resurgence online. Essentially, the numerous suspensions didn't dissuade Tate, as he quickly moved to Rumble. Pulling in massive viewership at the time, the content creator even claimed that he couldn't be 'cancelled'.

Andrew Tate's viewership and popularity declines after getting suspended from major social media platforms

In the initial stages of his suspension, Tate enjoyed a massive popularity hike, with the former Kickboxing champion making headlines with his clips and shorts videos. His content began trending all over the internet, which led to him signing a massive deal with Rumble.

As of now, his search volume has seen a drastic drop of 60%, with his name dropping down from the top trending list.

EDecline in Andrew Tate's search trends (Image via Google Trends)

That's not all, the decline also goes way beyond Google metric search. Tate has not been seen on any big podcast shows, Twitch channels or even TikTok. He hasn't appeared on Adin Ross' channel either, the person who introduced him to the internet.

With that being said, it seems like while the majority of fans followed him on a completely different platform, they aren't consuming his videos and clips as fervently as before.

Apart from his Emergency Podcast Video posted back in September, most of his clips are struggling to reach the 100k view mark.

Deplatforming Andrew Tate from prominent social media platforms elicited a plethora of reactions. Notably, some contested the idea of banning him for his controversial content and deemed deplatforming futile. Many were still concerned about him being able to circulate his videos and contentious opinions.

However, considering the current trends and statistics, it seems like Tate's relevance on the internet, especially among his fans, has suffered a major blow.

