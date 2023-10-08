Andrew Tate slams Jordan Peterson for his "Give 'em hell" comment supporting Israel in the conflict against Hamas

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother recently called out Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson for his recent post about the Israle-Palestine conflict after the Hamas bombings. On their latest Rumble stream, the Tates were giving their opinions about the situation when the issue of Peterson calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "Give 'em hell" was broached.

Tristan and Andrew both established their position as anti-war and criticized the general polarization of social media. As a big name in the Western conservative sphere, Jordan Peterson's post on X (Twitter), where he urged Israel to take action against Hamas by 'giving them hell', has attracted a lot of negative attention.

Not happy with the post, Andrew called Jordan a "hypocrite," saying:

"I find it extremely asinine and quite childish, hypocritical, and also disingenuous that people like Peterson would call for the genocide and call for war, when truthfully he would hate to be anywhere near a war."

Andrew Tate roasts Jordan Peterson for his comments on Israel-Palestine conflict

On October 5, Jordan Peterson posted on X, seemingly advocating a harsh military response to the Hamas bombings on Israel. He even tagged the Prime Minister of the country and wrote:

"Give 'em hell @netanyahu (Benjamin Netanyahu). Enough is enough"

The post has accrued over 31 million views at the time of writing, causing a massive backlash. Andrew Tate seemed to be agreeing with critics when he and his brother started talking about the recent war on their Rumble stream.

The former kickboxer pointed out that Peterson's advocacy of "destruction" when he is known to have problems with haters and trolls on social media seemed very "short sighted." Here's what he said:

"Jordan Peterson is not a soldier, and he is not capable of being a soldier. For him to sit and advocate destruction when he himself can't handle Twitter haters and needs absolute peace of mind, let alone peace of physicality, to sleep at night without drugs. I find that quite disingenuous and short-sighted."

In the same livestream, Andrew Tate talked about the children who would suffer immensely due to the Isarel-Palastine conflict. He promised to donate money to help them in their time of need. This is how fans reacted to his points against Jordan Peterson.

