Andrew Tate slams new generation of streamers, calls them “dumba**es”

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate was invited to a recently filmed podcast by Rich Cooper, an entrepreneur and content creator. He was heard lashing out against the supposed younger generation of streamers and YouTubers who have managed to rack up a lot of money at an early age.

Although Tate did not mention any streamers' names, he has had recent conflicts with the likes of Logan Paul and Felix "xQc," who appeared to fit his description. Describing them as "dumba**es," according to the former kickboxer, many of these so-called young creators do not value their position and spend their money imprudently.

Tate, however, did mention Adin Ross, with whom he has had a good relationship. He went on to add that he had "faith in him."

Andrew Tate calls out young creators, believes they are using their money on "dumb sh*t"

Andrew Tate is no stranger when it comes to calling people out. In a recent podcast, the 35-year-old stated that the new generation of creators has too much money and spends it on things that can be considered frivolous. Speaking about self-made millionaires, he said:

"These kids aren't supposed to have this much money. They're dumba**es. They're children. Before the internet, the idea that you could become a self-made millionaire at 21 was absolutely impossible..."

He continued:

"So you're giving all these kids money and clout and attention, what do you think they're doing with it? Dumb sh*t, gambling, drugs, buying girls presents, hanging around with h**s, stupid sh*t. They're literally lost, their souls are lost, their hearts and minds are lost..."

(Timestamp: 01:54:39)

When asked if any of these creators have taken his advice, Andrew Tate responded:

"I have faith in Adin. Only one I have some faith left in so I'm trying hard with Adin to show him that if I was his age with his kind of money I would be so far ahead than I already am."

Speaking on Twitch, he exclaimed:

"Everyone on Twitch is a loser and there's full grown men on there as well and I've spoken to them and they're losers. All of them."

Fans share their reaction to the interview

Despite being de-platformed on major social media sites, Andrew Tate's popularity has not diminished. His recent interview with Rich Cooper went on to garner a lot of comments. Here are some of them:

Fans share their comments (Image via Braso YouTube)

The Tate brothers have a podcast of their own called the Tate Speech. Episodes can be found on Apple Music, Audible, and Rumble.

