Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.01 - Full patch notes revealed 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 was a game-changer for honest patrons of the franchise. The update arrived alongside the debut of New Horizons' first paid DLC - Happy Home Paradise.

However, as with almost every update since the inception of the title, this one too introduced several glitches to the title. One of the major bugs that plagued the title was the player's inability to remodel a villager's home while airport gates were open.

Nintendo has finally introduced Animal Crossing update 2.01 and addressed these glitches as well as several others.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fixed issues

The following issues have been fixed by Nintendo:

Fixed an issue that could occur if a player asks to remodel a resident's home while the airport gate is open.

Fixed an issue where the Kiki & Lala wand item was mistakenly appearing in Nook Shopping as "Not for sale".

Fixed an issue where the coconut juice and frozen-treat set items would not appear under the Miscellaneous tab for DIY Recipes.

Fixed an issue where the flowing-river flooring item would not display properly in Photopia or expanded player homes when placed horizontally.

Fixed an issue where some residents would try to cook using something other than a kitchen item in their home.

Fixed an issue where residents visiting a player's home would talk as if they were in the cafe.

DLC related glitches

Fixed an issue that would allow players to proceed with the game without designing the school, when normally, the school would need to be designed. If you have save data where you proceeded without designing the school, you can use the following methods to restore your save data to proper conditions.

For players that have not remodeled the school: After completing one or two other jobs, and no other events trigger at that time, the event to design the school will trigger.

For players that have remodeled the school: The event for designing the school will not trigger, but the features that normally unlock from the event to design the school (such as furniture items and room size) will become useable when you start your next job.

Fixed an issue causing an error to occur when using Amiibo to change members at a facility.

Fixed an issue where you could obtain turnips countless times from Joan in the hospital.

Fixed an issue where the ripe sugarcane plant item would unlock by obtaining tomatoes.

Understandably, update 2.01 doesn't offer anything new in terms of content. Nintendo announced during October's "Direct" that version 2.0 would be the last major free content update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

