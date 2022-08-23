Animus, Nova Esports, and Limitless qualify for COD Mobile World Championships 2022 Stage 5

The fourth stage of the COD Mobile World Championship 2022: Europe has come to an end with the top three teams progressing to Stage 5. The day witnessed an intense battle between Animus and Nova Esports, with the former coming out on top. Following their victory, Animus duly took home the winning prize of $30K.

Despite fighting well in the Grand Finals, Nova Esports failed in their efforts to clinch the title. Meanwhile, Limitless were the third side to reach Stage 5.

Taking place from December 9-11, 2022, the COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 will welcome the top 16 teams from around the world. Featuring the same format as the regional stage 4, each side will compete for glory along with a total prize pool of $1.7 million.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022: Europe summary

The stage featured the top eight teams from the previous round, competing across two days for the three World Championship Stage 5 slots. Day one saw eight sides fighting in a Swiss-system format, while Day two (playoffs) was contested in a double-elimination structure.

The top four sides from Day one qualified for the playoffs. Nova Esports got off to a great start, defeating Xitium by a scoreline of 3-0 in the upper bracket. Meanwhile, Animus made quick work of Limitless and finished proceedings with a 3-0 thrashing.

Animus retained their class in the next match, defeating Nova Esports 3-1 to reach the Grand Finals. With the team qualifying from the upper bracket, they got a bonus point for the finals.

Meanwhile, in the lower bracket, Nova fought against Limitless who arrived at the stage after beating Xitium. Delivering an emphatic display with a 3-0 scoreline, Nova duly advanced to the Grand Finals.

Featuring an exciting battle between familiar foes, viewers had to wait until the last round to determine a winner. After much adversity, Animus emerged victorious with a 4-3 scoreline.

COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4 Europe playoffs results (Image via Activision)

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4 Europe

The following teams were rewarded for their impeccable performances:

Animus - $30K Nova Esports - $15K Limitless - $12.5K Xitium - $10K Prometheus - $2.5K Cold Esports - $2.5K Axibyte - $1250 Light - $1250

So far, nine out of the 16 teams have qualified from the World Championship 2022 Stage 5. The remaining seven will arrive from the North American, SEA and China regions. With that being said, GodLike and Vitality from India have made it to the Stage 5.

