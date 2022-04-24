"Another s**t game": Fans react as Ubisoft reveals another battle royale title named Project Q

Since the announcement of Project Q, there has been a buzz among fans over what's to be expected from Ubisoft's upcoming title. Incidentally, the early news of the game was via reliable insider Tom Henderson before the developers officially confirmed it on social media.

Since then, there have been all kinds of reactions from gamers, and suffice to say, one major set isn't happy with what they expect.

Fans are susceptible to Ubisoft's newly announced game (Image via Twitter/GammaAlias)

Recent times haven't been kind to Ubisoft and its games, as the French gaming giants are reportedly considering a buyout. In the meantime, there has been controversy related to NFTs.

As for Project Q, many fans believe that the game will again have NFTs, which Ubisoft wanted to do with Breakpoint. Since then, the developers have confirmed that there won't be NFTs or battle royale, but players are less than convinced.

The community reacts harshly to the announcement of Project Q by Ubisoft

Game announcements by Ubisoft in recent times haven't been smooth. Ever since it announced its plans for NFTs in games, fans have been less than happy. The same notions and other feelings poured out from the players upon the announcement of Project Q. It should be noted that the official stance hints that there won't be any NFT, although several fans disagreed.

Some fans believe that the "Q" in the codename hints toward Quartz. When Ubisoft introduced NFTs, it was named with the same word, one of the main reasons so many fans are less than convinced.

TwelveMK @Twelve_MK @Ubisoft All I'm saying is. Project Q. Quartz. Don't be suprised if it's an NFT game. @Ubisoft All I'm saying is. Project Q. Quartz. Don't be suprised if it's an NFT game.

Another fan feels that the description of the codenamed game could also hint at the inclusion of NFTs.

tiff92 @AlexTiff @Ubisoft "letting players truly own the experience!" this is screaming NFTs to me. @Ubisoft "letting players truly own the experience!" this is screaming NFTs to me.

Some fans have already provided feedback, like how the logo needs to be changed. It should be noted that the logo and the codename will all change once the game gets an official title.

Haliuz @Haliuz_ @Ubisoft That logo for the game needs to be changed and i hope its a good game. @Ubisoft That logo for the game needs to be changed and i hope its a good game.

Despite Project Q only being part of a test till now, some fans wonder why the developers are interested in a game with a particular art style.

Rayken @Rayken_07 @Ubisoft Why are all devs recently obsessed with cartoonish and saturated colour palletes. Feels like a game for kids so far extremely casualised, that will undergo the same fate as that other forgotten futuristic battle royale from Ubisoft that I already forgot it's name. @Ubisoft Why are all devs recently obsessed with cartoonish and saturated colour palletes. Feels like a game for kids so far extremely casualised, that will undergo the same fate as that other forgotten futuristic battle royale from Ubisoft that I already forgot it's name.

Some fans are already convinced that the game won't fit well.

Joanna Dowling @JoannaDowling1 @Ubisoft A battle arena.. Sorry not for me but i hope it work's out well and others enjoy it. @Ubisoft A battle arena.. Sorry not for me but i hope it work's out well and others enjoy it.

Based on the explanation given by Microsoft, some feel that Ubisoft might be trying for an Overwatch clone.

Hedwig7s @Hedwig7s

What is the exact playstyle planned to be? TDM? Multi-Gamemode TVT? First Person? Third Person? Will it be class based? Will it have Unlockable weapons like TF2 or a sh*t ton of characters like Overwatch? @Ubisoft I smell an Overwatch cloneWhat is the exact playstyle planned to be? TDM? Multi-Gamemode TVT? First Person? Third Person? Will it be class based? Will it have Unlockable weapons like TF2 or a sh*t ton of characters like Overwatch? @Ubisoft I smell an Overwatch cloneWhat is the exact playstyle planned to be? TDM? Multi-Gamemode TVT? First Person? Third Person? Will it be class based? Will it have Unlockable weapons like TF2 or a sh*t ton of characters like Overwatch?

For one fan, this isn't the game they want.

Ubisoft announced that the game's main objective would be to have fun. One fan hopes that this will eventually happen once the game gets released.

Thunderhorn @ThunderhornCEO @Ubisoft I hope fun truly is the goal instead of finding ways to suck money out of players. At least NFTs are not in this project. @Ubisoft I hope fun truly is the goal instead of finding ways to suck money out of players. At least NFTs are not in this project.

The overall messages were so negative that one member stated that it might be over for Ubisoft. No matter what it does, it will be treated with cynicism irrespective of whether such a thing is warranted or not.

Fantom @iiFantomz @Ubisoft @Wario64 Geez the messages here are so negative lol. I guess ubi did it to themselves as anything they attempt to put out, even if its new, will be met with criticisms and doubt. @Ubisoft @Wario64 Geez the messages here are so negative lol. I guess ubi did it to themselves as anything they attempt to put out, even if its new, will be met with criticisms and doubt.

How Project Q will shape up remains to be seen. According to Ubisoft, the focus will be to ensure that the fans have fun, and they have repeatedly mentioned that there won't be NFT. However, fans at the moment are less than convinced as early testing for the project is set to start.

Edited by Srijan Sen