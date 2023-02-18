"Another useless disk like Forza Horizon 5": Gaming community reacts to Redfall's wrong physical edition description

Redfall's release is a few months away, but Arkane's upcoming title has once again run into rough weather. While there hasn't been any further delay in development, the latest crisis is a result of Bethesda's decision to the physical edition of the game.

Earlier reports appeared last night that the game's physical edition would not be coming with a disk. Instead, it will contain digital codes that must be retained online. As the news got out, many gaming community members took to social media to express their disappointment.

Thankfully, Arkane noticed the error in the description of Redfall's physical edition. The developers clarified that the physical edition would come with a disk, much to the community's relief.

fsrmn @fsrmn_ @GameFly @WEIRDED_BEARDO @HardcoreMetal89 @Xbox So it'll be another useless disc like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite which didn't even have all data and the campaign available on the disc? @GameFly @WEIRDED_BEARDO @HardcoreMetal89 @Xbox So it'll be another useless disc like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite which didn't even have all data and the campaign available on the disc?

Redfall's decision to make disk-free physical editions could have hampered the sale of the game

In an ideal world, Redfall should have already been available to gamers, but delays happened and pushed the release back to 2023. While fans have been happy with the trailers and teasers for now, some management decisions haven't gone down well.

Tom Warren @tomwarren Redfall physical Xbox versions WILL come with a disc. Bethesda published an incorrect support article earlier and has now updated it Redfall physical Xbox versions WILL come with a disc. Bethesda published an incorrect support article earlier and has now updated it 👍 https://t.co/6qFxOqPMaf

The latest issue might have been resolved thanks to prompt work from Arkane Studios. But it goes on to be another instance of negative news surrounding the hotly-anticipated title. Moreover, the error wasn't rectified before the community gave a piece of their mind on social media. Some users even felt that a disk with a code doesn't meet the conditions for a "play anywhere" title.

Twitter user @PeteyMcPickle felt that the decision might have been taken because Xbox doesn't have faith in its own title. Hence, the disk was being avoided (which seemed so back then) to save costs and improve the possible profits.

PeteyMcPickle @PeteyMcPickle @VGC_News They have no faith in this release. The only reason you release it this way is to save on costs, and MS clearly don't think it'll be profitable. Likely rightly so too. @VGC_News They have no faith in this release. The only reason you release it this way is to save on costs, and MS clearly don't think it'll be profitable. Likely rightly so too.

@HairyBizRat explained why games like Redfall need a physical edition in the first place. Having the disk allows players to access their game despite server issues.

HairyBizRat @HairyBizRat @VGC_News The whole point of owning physical is so I don’t have to worry if Microsoft or Sony have server issues where they can’t confirm I have a license. And to be able to trade or sell it if I choose, if this is what they’re doing they shouldn’t be allowed to call it a physical release @VGC_News The whole point of owning physical is so I don’t have to worry if Microsoft or Sony have server issues where they can’t confirm I have a license. And to be able to trade or sell it if I choose, if this is what they’re doing they shouldn’t be allowed to call it a physical release

Third-party seller Gamefly also clarified that the game's physical edition would have a disk containing the download code.

GameFly @GameFly @WEIRDED_BEARDO @HardcoreMetal89 @Xbox You’re misreading the description. It’s describing the codes that are ON the disc. Most X games are just codes, which unlock the download for your console. We’re renting Redfall. @WEIRDED_BEARDO @HardcoreMetal89 @Xbox You’re misreading the description. It’s describing the codes that are ON the disc. Most X games are just codes, which unlock the download for your console. We’re renting Redfall.

Twitter user @CoreyHikari stated that a code on the disk doesn't necessarily mean players will get to play Redfall anywhere. This is a big appeal with disk-based options that many choose to opt for instead of digital ones.

Corey Ware ✏️ @CoreyHikari @GameFly @WEIRDED_BEARDO @HardcoreMetal89 @Xbox But the code on a disc wouldn’t provide Play Anywhere access. Unless there’s some new implementation where my XB disc gives me the PC game access & can somehow detect if I’ve sold the disc to stop me playing it on PC, then I believe they’re talking digital install code, no disc. @GameFly @WEIRDED_BEARDO @HardcoreMetal89 @Xbox But the code on a disc wouldn’t provide Play Anywhere access. Unless there’s some new implementation where my XB disc gives me the PC game access & can somehow detect if I’ve sold the disc to stop me playing it on PC, then I believe they’re talking digital install code, no disc.

An earlier announcement claimed that the game required a persistent online connection. The game does have an online co-op mode, but it can also be enjoyed alone.

Many gamers are confused as to why someone looking to enjoy a single-player campaign will require a persistent connection. Unlike the recent saga of the physical edition, the requirement for a persistent online connection wasn't an error and remained poorly conceived.

