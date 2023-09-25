"Another way to 50% shorten your life expectancy": Andrew Tate receives backlash after sharing "life hack" about how drinking coffee helps sleep

Andrew Tate (@Cobratate), the contentious online figure and former kickboxer, has once more ignited a heated discussion with a recent X post (formerly called Twitter) that contained a rather dubious assertion. The 36-year-old claimed that consuming a couple of cups of coffee can actually enhance one's sleep quality. Here's what he posted:

"Life hack. Have two coffees and then instantly go to bed. This will give you the energy you need for a good nights sleep. 4 hours sleep becomes 8 hours sleep if your heart rate has doubled."

Tate makes a questionable assertion about coffee. (Image via Twitter/X)

As expected, the Xpost/tweet garnered significant criticism, with numerous individuals debunking the assertion. One user trolled the Anglo-American by stating:

"Another way to 50% shorten your life expectancy."

"This will not improve your sleep experience": Community note clowns Andrew Tate

Fans troll the online personality for his recent take (Image via Twitter/X)

Andrew Tate, who is no stranger to making debatable claims, often deemed unscientific, has once again come up with a new post stating that coffee is actually helpful for sleep. However, his claims were quickly shut down by community notes attached to his tweet. Here's what users said in response to his post:

"This will not improve your sleep experience, but significantly worsen it. Two cups of coffee (~300mg of caffeine) will already reduce your sleep by at least 1 hour."

Community note corrects Andrew Tate (Image via Twitter/X)

The introduction of the Community Note feature at X.com is a relatively recent development that coincided with Elon Musk assuming the role of CEO. This feature essentially fosters collaborative efforts to provide valuable context to posts and enhance overall information sharing within the platform.

As for Tate's initial claim, there is currently scant or no available evidence supporting the idea that coffee contributes to the enhancement of sleep quality.

In fact, healthcare professionals often explain that caffeine primarily works by blocking adenosine receptors in the brain, which are responsible for promoting sleep (as per www.houstonmethodist.org). Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that his tweet should be widely dismissed.

Here's what the fans said about the post

Andrew Tate's latest post garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of them:

Fans react to Tate's latest claim (Image via Twitter/X)

Speaking of controversies, Tate may potentially face additional legal challenges, as reports indicate that four British women are gearing up to file lawsuits against him in the High Court. They allege that he both s*xually assaulted them and engaged in coercive control.