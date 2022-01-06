The new Bangalore skin in Apex Legends supposedly breaks the game

Respawn Games, developers of the online battle-royal FPS Apex Legends, recently released a new skin for their in-game character Bangalore, coming with their custom intro and animation. However, it seems that the skin owners have not yet gotten the opportunity to look at the said animation and dominate and kill players by equipping it in-game.

As per reports from players, the said Bangalore skin crashes Apex Legends whenever players try to equip and boot into the game with the Mil-Spec skin, becoming a headache for owners of the said skin.

The Mil-Spec skin for Bangalore on Apex Legends causes trouble

Reports of the skin crashing the whole game and causing issues first came from the user ConnerTheCrusader on Reddit.

The Reddit video shows that upon equipping Bangalore with the Mil-Spec skin, and during character selection, the game boots the player off to the lobby as soon as the game tries to play the custom animation. Some other players have said that the skin is crashing their game in its entirety for them when they equip the skin.

This inherently looks like an issue with the animation of the skin itself because it happens when the game tries to run the custom animation that the skin comes with.

Respawn Games is reportedly fixing the issue

Shortly after the clip was posted on Reddit, a Respawn developer responded to the original post, saying they are currently "working on" a fix.

What is pretty baffling is that the skin, which is known to break the game upon equipping, is disabled but purchasable on the Apex Legends marketplace and has not yet been pulled off until it is fixed.

As a workaround, a warning screen will show up when booting into the game, saying that there are issues with the skin.

Respawn @Respawn We've just pushed out a @Playapex update temporarily disabling the Rampage and Sentinel weapons in all modes due to an exploit.



The update also disables the MIL-SPEC Bangalore skin. It is, however, still purchasable from the store and will be present once fixed and re-enabled. We've just pushed out a @Playapex update temporarily disabling the Rampage and Sentinel weapons in all modes due to an exploit.The update also disables the MIL-SPEC Bangalore skin. It is, however, still purchasable from the store and will be present once fixed and re-enabled.

The warning also points out that players can boot into the game quickly while equipping the skin after getting crashed out of the game. It is a frustrating procedure when you realize that the skin as a whole is pretty pricey to purchase in the Apex Legends marketplace.

