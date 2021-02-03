Apex Legends Black Lives Matter badge invites severe backlash; players urge not to make game political

In celebration of Black History Month, Apex Legends decided to reward all players with an exclusive Black Lives Matter badge as a reminder of solidarity.

In celebration of Black History Month, we’re granting all players a Black Lives Matter badge at 8pm PT. It's a small reminder that we must always stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, partners, family, friends, & players in the fight against racism and social injustice. pic.twitter.com/bIIbcXg3Dr — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 2, 2021

Unfortunately for Respawn Entertainment, the reveal did not go according to plan. Instead, it angered the community over political aspects being introduced to the game. Some sections of the community even believe that a video game is supposed to be detached from the real world.

Additionally, instead of featuring real-world traits on the virtual platform, video games allow players to build a character that has no resemblance with them in real life.

Although the motive and intention behind the Black Lives Matter badge in Apex Legends was to celebrate Black History Month, the outburst from the community will most certainly leave the developers questioning their decision.

Black Lives Matter badge in Apex Legends

Following the Black community's massive struggle in the United States of America in 2020, even Sony had taken the initiative to introduce a Black Lives Matter theme for the PlayStation 4 user interface.

Show your support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement with this new PS4 theme, out now for free at PS Store. pic.twitter.com/mN1PnFHPdl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 19, 2020

Apart from Sony, many other brands and companies had also stepped up in solidarity with the suffering Black community.

Advertisement

The introduction of the Black Lives Matter badge in Apex Legends is Respawn Entertainment's method of showing its support for the global movement.

However, unfortunately for the company, the community's reactions haven't been the most pleasing or supportive so far. From asking the developers to keep the game devoid of political agendas to quoting "All Lives Matter," the community has clearly portrayed its displeasure at the new in-game badge.

But like, it’s a game. Those badges are like player achievements, about the game. Why should life issues start popping up as badges in a video game that has nothing to do with it? I wanna look at someone’s player card and see how cool they are, not a reminder of the real world — Danny (@NotRareTiger) February 2, 2021

The issue is crypto is a asian man wearing a black hairstyle for no reason I feel like I don’t need to explain it more — ki (@kiovixk) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

And then I thought there was something I followed and enjoyed that stayed clear of politics, and then this happened. Thanks APEX for fucking that up. — shaun aspeling (@unpopularprawn) February 2, 2021

Seriously? I'm not against black people or anything of that sort but why dont the police get a badge? Is it just the blacks that get special items in the game? This is fucked up — SavageSqaush896 (@squash896) February 2, 2021

Exactly this is why Political stuff should stay out of games ..... The game is made for escaping what's around us... Not to remind us of today's dramas .... Representation is fine but any arguments attached can stay away

.. ruins games — LinxMind (@williamhurd1999) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

How? Was my point not accurate? Should my bio be “he/him. straight. I love women. straight pride.” and I should get a badge about it? I understand straight people were never really discriminated against but that’s a real life issue that isn’t supposed to be on a game — Danny (@NotRareTiger) February 2, 2021

Can I delete my badge? BLM is not a organization I want to support. — WinstonGaming (@WinstonGaming) February 2, 2021

Don't speak on what you don't know. They pepper sprayed a suicidal nine year old after being called to the home for a domestic abuse situation between the parents. But I bet you think we should feel sorry for that poor barricade. Fuck you all the way from Rochester NY. — ElevatedMelaninPresence (@MrEMPtv) February 2, 2021

The fact that apex is an incredibly progressive game, yet people continue to be supprised and appalled by inclusivity. It costs you nothing to not equip the badge ever, yet you still complain because it's not about the badge, it's about hating black people. — Luke dodson (@FlexedCheese) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

Letting us know they aren’t some brainless corporation being ran by soulless husks. They’re people too and the see the issues we see — cup (@the_real_P0tat0) February 2, 2021

Nevertheless, Respawn Entertainment's decision to present the Black Lives Matter badge to every player is an excellent move. With concerns regarding racism continuously rising, the more prominent names need to step in and raise awareness against such malicious acts.

The Black Lives Matter badge is available for players from 8 PM Pacific Time on February 2nd. It is expected that this badge will be available for the entire month.

Additionally, anyone looking to claim the Black Lives Matter badge can do so by simply logging in to the game. It automatically appears in the player's inventory once they have logged in to Apex Legends.