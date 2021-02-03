Apex Legends Black Lives Matter badge invites severe backlash; players urge not to make game political

In celebration of Black History Month, Apex Legends decided to reward all players with an exclusive Black Lives Matter badge as a reminder of solidarity.
Unfortunately for Respawn Entertainment, the reveal did not go according to plan. Instead, it angered the community over political aspects being introduced to the game. Some sections of the community even believe that a video game is supposed to be detached from the real world.
Additionally, instead of featuring real-world traits on the virtual platform, video games allow players to build a character that has no resemblance with them in real life.
Although the motive and intention behind the Black Lives Matter badge in Apex Legends was to celebrate Black History Month, the outburst from the community will most certainly leave the developers questioning their decision.
Black Lives Matter badge in Apex Legends
Following the Black community's massive struggle in the United States of America in 2020, even Sony had taken the initiative to introduce a Black Lives Matter theme for the PlayStation 4 user interface.
Apart from Sony, many other brands and companies had also stepped up in solidarity with the suffering Black community.
The introduction of the Black Lives Matter badge in Apex Legends is Respawn Entertainment's method of showing its support for the global movement.
However, unfortunately for the company, the community's reactions haven't been the most pleasing or supportive so far. From asking the developers to keep the game devoid of political agendas to quoting "All Lives Matter," the community has clearly portrayed its displeasure at the new in-game badge.
Nevertheless, Respawn Entertainment's decision to present the Black Lives Matter badge to every player is an excellent move. With concerns regarding racism continuously rising, the more prominent names need to step in and raise awareness against such malicious acts.
The Black Lives Matter badge is available for players from 8 PM Pacific Time on February 2nd. It is expected that this badge will be available for the entire month.
Additionally, anyone looking to claim the Black Lives Matter badge can do so by simply logging in to the game. It automatically appears in the player's inventory once they have logged in to Apex Legends.Published 03 Feb 2021, 14:46 IST