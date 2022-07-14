"Apex needs to exterminate all these smurfs": Community reacts after new player gets demotivated from playing

Smurfing is one of the biggest issues in Apex Legends, and it can ruin the experience for many. Many experienced and skilled players deliberately create smurf accounts to find easier matches in the game. As a result, genuine beginners, who are trying to learn the game, get discouraged from playing the game after being defeated by these smurfs, and that's exactly what happened to a player's sister, who narrated the poor experience she had to go through due to smurfing on a Reddit post. One of the Redditors said in the comments that Apex needs to get rid of all the smurfs in the game.

Since the game is free-to-play, it doesn't cost a player anything to make multiple accounts. This allows players to play with a secondary account and exploit the existing loopholes in the player matchmaking. While it can give easy wins to some players, it spoils the experience for others.

The Apex Legends community on Reddit reacts to smurf ruining the experience of a new player

The original post was made by Reddit user u/RazrSupreme, who shared an unfortunate incident faced by his sister. In her first match, she was matched against a smurf, and the expected outcome occurred. Sadly, the loss demotivated her so much that she did not want to play another game. While losses are part of Apex Legends, being killed by a smurf can feel very unfair.

One user commented that maybe she should have started with an easier game, given that she has no experience with FPS games. Apex Legends is quite competitive, and it can be a harrowing experience for new players if they haven't played any FPS game.

Many players have asked for Control to be made into a permanent feature. One user added that Control would be a nice start for new players who can learn the nuances of the game. This can be done without worrying about smurfs or the hardships of the battle royale genre.

Some want Respawn to get rid of the skill-based matchmaking in the game. One player feels that its removal will allow players to have more fun in the game.

A Redditor recommended a single-player FPS for someone who is yet to get used to the genre.

Some feel that Apex Legends is currently so competitive that it might be the worst game for new players. On top of that, there are several issues with matchmaking that have caused significant problems for even experienced players.

Some Redditors feel that this is part of the learning curve and while smurfing is a problem with the game, this is a normal occurrence that shouldn't discourage anyone.

One player said that they thought the main post was a joke until they saw the number of kills by the player in question.

Apex Legends is a difficult game to get into, but the smurf accounts make it all the harder for everyone. Several players have been able to find a sustainable solution, but Respawn has so far failed to find a way to prevent it.

