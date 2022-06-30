"Matchmaking has destroyed my love for this game": Apex Legends Reddit community is frustrated with the title's abysmal state 

Current times have seen Apex Legends's players growing incredibly frustrated with the title. Like every video game, it has its fair share of concerns, but several issues have cropped up in recent weeks. While some are minor, others are quite big, and matchmaking is one of them. This has resulted in many players becoming frustrated and giving up on the game.

Apex Legends has grown massively to become one of the most played video games of all time. Since its inception, Respawn has continuously worked to keep improving the game according to fans' demands.

Unfortunately, some decisions, like the rank reset in the current season, have backfired. Naturally, many players have switched to other games, which could soon become a big worry for EA.

Apex Legends Reddit community share their frustrations regarding the game's current state

What Reddit user u/bagofsock posted on the community subreddit reflects the views of many. With all the ongoing issues, the user has found other games much more enjoyable and worthy of their time. Others also reacted and expressed their thoughts about the entire situation.

Xbox players have had a long-occurring problem since the next-generation update arrived. One user commented that Respawn has made it quite easy to stop playing, given that it's completely broken on Xbox.

Another player blamed the current matchmaking of the game and how it has made them frustrated enough to stop playing entirely.

One Apex Legends player commented that they would rather wait patiently to get others at the same skill-level than put in with professionals and streamers. This has been a common problem of the current season where players of broad skill gaps have been put in the same lobbies.

The current situation has been a huge problem for casual players who have nowhere to go. The casual mode has unfair matchmaking while ranked at the moment is a frustrating experience.

One player wants Respawn to go back to the older system in ranked matchmaking so that things will be fair for everyone.

Many players feel that Respawn has deliberately created a system that favors streamers and professional players. Disbalanced matchmaking often allows them to get easy kills to appease their audiences and improve their ranks in Apex Legends.

It appears that some players are even favoring other games like Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite. After playing those games, Apex seems like an embarrassment.

General posts about dissatisfaction with the game's current state are posted on a daily basis. It remains to be seen which decisions Respawn will take, and it could potentially lose many players unless there's a quick fix.

