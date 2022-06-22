"One of them said it's not bad to kill gold players": Apex Legends Reddit community reacts to professional players getting easy kills

Apex Legends matchmaking has had major issues this season, and there are no two ways. Many thought the ranks would get distributed as the season progressed, and the problem would be solved.

It hasn't been the case, and the lopsided system has meant that ranked has been extremely easy for some. While the problem is across all ranks, the major issues are with Predators being matched with lower-ranked users.

The Predator tier mainly includes the professionals of Apex Legends, given it's the highest rank. These gamers have higher skills and abilities compared to the average ones.

It's also the main reason ranking up to the higher tiers has been so problematic, as Predators are the ones who mostly win matches. While a couple of pros killed lower-ranked ones, the community didn't take the Twitch chat reactions too kindly.

Apex Legends community reacts to Twitch chat after lower-ranked players are killed in-game by professionals

Reddit user u/CompetitivePepper828 shared a screenshot of the chat. It showed the reactions of Twitch viewers, and it seems unclear who was streaming.

However, the main post owner commented that the reactions were that of a couple of professional gamers who had disposed of a squad of Platnium users.

Other users also weren't kind to the reactions as one of them stated that people who react like this have never played Apex Legends. These fans also don't understand anything about the game, or else they would have understood the difference created by ranks.

For some, the tendency to spam the Twitch chat is like trying to grab the teacher's attention in a large classroom by doing nonsense.

One user stated that the behavior of Twitch viewers is similar to what happens in physical sports. However, there are no cases of unfairness in the latter as professionals play with fellow professionals.

A few felt that professional streamers killing casual gamers shouldn't even be a topic of discussion. Unlike them, the casuals don't have the time to play Apex Legends for long hours of the day.

One user believes Respawn is also to be blamed as they have been gatekeeping gamers at lower ranks. This benefits professionals who have an easier time.

However, many feel that the issue isn't a big deal and it's best to ignore such things.

While Twitch fans reacting to their favorite streamers is quite natural, the problem lies elsewhere. Had Predators not been put in the same lobby as Platinums, such incidents wouldn't have happened.

It's a major reason Respawn should look to fix the system in the upcoming season to prevent more such problems.

