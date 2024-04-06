“AR Loyals, thank you” - YourFellowArab reacts to Adin Ross' community reportedly tracking his kidnapping location in Haiti

Popular streamer and YouTuber YourFellowArab or simply Arab, was unexpectedly kidnapped last month while visiting Haiti, a country that is undergoing civil unrest right now. Reports indicate that the kidnapping was orchestrated by a Haitian gang leader named Barbecue (who is a former police officer) and ransom demands were subsequently made.

Fortunately, Arab has since been released and safely returned to America. Yesterday (April 5), he went live on his YouTube channel to share details about the ordeal. During the stream, one of his team members disclosed that, at one point during his kidnapping, a member of Adin Ross' X community (AR Loyals) amusingly managed to track his location in Haiti. Reacting, Arab said:

"AR Loyals, thank you."

"AR Loyals had your exact location" - YourFellowArab's podcast reveals how Adin Ross' fans tracked him down

The news of YourFellowArab's kidnapping spread rapidly last week, quickly going viral. Notable figures in the streaming community, including Sneako and Adin Ross, reacted to the incident.

Surprisingly, as disclosed by one of YourFellowArab's team members, the controversial Adin Ross community, AR Loyals, had investigated different locations in the country and successfully pinpointed a specific one that they believed to be where Arab was being held hostage. Here is a picture of the supposed building:

Arab's team reveals how AR Loyals allegedly found out his location (Image via X)

One of Arab's team members said this:

"Within an hour, AR Loyals had your exact location. AR Loyals were posting a picture of a building. I'm not trolling...they were like, 'This is where he (Barbecue) has done all his previous kidnappings, he should be in this building right here'."

Arab reacted:

"Stop! Adin Ross Loyals have my exact location? I gotta see that, bro. It was actually the exact location?"

The team member responded:

"There were a bunch of them but they were going f**king crazy."

Arab followed it up by extending his words of gratitude:

"Adin, you wanna speak? Shout out to AR Loyals. Yo, AR Loyals, thank you for trying to save me."

Following his harrowing ordeal, YourFellowArab faced criticism for controversial remarks he made after being released from his kidnapping. He stated that people should pray to God and not a "rainbow flag."

This comment drew attention and condemnation from several individuals, including Imane "Pokimane," who called out the streamer for seemingly taking a shot at the LGBTQ community.