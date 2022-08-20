"Are you f***ing kidding me?" - KristoferYee critiques Stormforge System's $3,399 PC, claims viewers can save $600 by building it themselves

Kristopher "KristoferYee" was seen admonishing the newly launched PC-making company by gaming and content-creating organization OTK and streamer Charlie "Moistcr1TiKaL". Earlier this month, the group launched Starforge Systems, which has been under a lot of criticism for the extreme price ranges of their PCs.

For context, Horizon Elite PC and Horizon Creator Edition PC are the two flagship PCs priced at $2399.99 and $3399.99, respectively, making them extremely expensive for what they are offering.

According to YouTuber KristoferYee, the price tags of these computers are inflated. Reacting to it, he said:

"Are you f***ing kidding me?"

KristoferYee berates OTK's Starforge Systems

Kristofer is not the only one who has been critical of the price tags associated with the PCs the company provides. At launch, they had enlisted an entry-level PC with just an i3 processor, which would have set customers back by $999.99. Additionally, advanced PCs were also not up to industry standards.

After receiving a lot of flak, the company decided to alter the price ranges to a certain degree. Regardless of their little twigs, fans remain disgruntled. The 27-year-old American YouTuber commented:

"A literal creator edition PC for nearly $3,500, and you're using a processor that is bad for content creation! You're telling me if I'm paying $3,500, you can't spend 20 extra bucks to get me just the 12900K model so I can have a content creation PC that is good for content creation!"

(Timestamp: 26:04)

Presently, there are two more advanced variations of the i9 12900K processor- the 12950HX and 12900 HX.

He continued:

"Are you joking? Like, what the? If I'm paying almost four grand for a computer and you don't give a $20 upgrade. Are you f***ing kidding me?"

He also stated that building the same computer with similar components will save users almost $600.

Fans react to absurd pricing by company

Viewers have already been highly critical of OTK and Charlie's company. The severe backlash has caused the creators to make adjustments to their marketing strategies.

Here are some of the comments that were made in reaction to Kristofer's take:

KristoferYee is noted for his immaculate video essays on technology and the companies associated with it. His video on the now discontinued Artesian Builds has been well received by the streaming community.

A video essay on Starforge Systems is coming up as well in the future.

