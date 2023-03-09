Are Madden 23 servers down today (March 9)? Users report issues with MUT mode

Madden 23 servers are still inaccessible today, March 9, despite EA Sports having mentioned the decision prior to the blackout. The developers had announced that the servers would be down for maintenance, which seems really routine in nature.

The servers went down at 6:00 AM ET for routine work, and matchmaking was stopped 30 mins earlier. Usually, maintenance is completed within a couple of hours, but that hasn't been the case. Moreover, many players worldwide have reported issues regarding their inability to access the Ultimate Team.

This has caused some serious disruption for the Madden 23 community who are yet to get the normal service to the game. While some modes remain accessible, the MUT or Madden Ultimate Team mode remains out of bounds. This has caused a lot of frustration for the players, and many have taken to social media to express their concerns.

Madden 23's servers went down as per the schedule on March 9, but are yet to be restored

Many Madden 23 players might have missed the earlier tweet by the developers. It informed the community that a scheduled maintenance would start at 3:00 AM PT/6:00 AM ET for server upkeep. All matchmaking was stopped 30 mins prior to that and the downtime began as planned.

Please complete all games before maintenance begins. Server Maintenance is scheduled for 6:00 AM ET tomorrow, Thursday, March 9th.During this time, all online modes will be offline.Solo Battles will be gated at 5:30 AM ET.MUT will be gated at 5:30 AM ET.Please complete all games before maintenance begins. Server Maintenance is scheduled for 6:00 AM ET tomorrow, Thursday, March 9th.📌 During this time, all online modes will be offline.📌 Solo Battles will be gated at 5:30 AM ET.📌 MUT will be gated at 5:30 AM ET. Please complete all games before maintenance begins.

However, things haven't gone so smoothly since then as players are still unable to access Ultimate Team. They are unable to login into the game mode, lest aside from attempting to find matches. As things stand, it seems that the blackout is part of the routine maintenance work.

What will upset many Madden 23 players is the lack of clarity on when the maintenance work will end. Something similar also takes place with FIFA 23, but EA Sports tends to mention the end dates in such cases. When one observes the official tweet sent out yesterday, there was no mention of when the downtime would end.

Colton cave @ColtonCave @EASPORTS_MUT @fred_warner Yo @EASPORTS_MUT Why is ultimate team gone from madden 23? You guys can’t even give a warning that your taking it off wether it’s for Maintenance or whatever maybe warn your community first! @EASPORTS_MUT @fred_warner Yo @EASPORTS_MUT Why is ultimate team gone from madden 23? You guys can’t even give a warning that your taking it off wether it’s for Maintenance or whatever maybe warn your community first!

Once the maintenance is over, the MUT mode will likely be restored in a few minutes. As of now, there's no fresh information as EA Sports hasn't made a new announcement about when things will be back to normal. The entire online section of the game that depends on server accessibility remains unplayable.

Readers are advised to follow the same Twitter handle whose tweet has been embedded. This will enable them to be informed when the Madden 23 servers are restored so that they can jump right back in to enjoy all the offerings.

