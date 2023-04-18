Are MLB The Show 23 servers down today? Users report issues with online modes

MLB The Show 23 servers ran into some major issues on April 17, and the developers officially acknowledged the problem on their Twitter account. The problem became public thanks to community posts on social media that complained about the issues players have been facing.

It’s unclear as to what might have caused the problem in the first place. As of now, online game modes appear to be the most affected, and there is little players can do to address the issue on their end. However, keeping track of server status updates can help them resume playing MLB The Show 23 once the problem is fixed.

The MLB The Show 23 servers haven't had any problems until today

MLB The Show 23 was released on April 28, following four days of early access. While there have been issues with the game freezing during online matches, the server connectivity has remained largely stable, and this is the first instance where a large number of players have faced issues connecting to the game.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow We're aware of the recent server errors and are working to get them resolved.



Updates to follow.



Thank you for your patience. We're aware of the recent server errors and are working to get them resolved. Updates to follow. Thank you for your patience.

It’s easy to find out if the servers aren’t working since the game's official Twitter account usually makes important announcements when the servers encounter major issues. You can always follow this account to find all the vital information about the game and its contents. They will also likely make a follow-up post when the servers are restored.

Alternatively, you can check websites like Downdetector to determine if servers are functioning normally. The process is quite easy:

Go to downdetector.com

Choose your region.

Enter MLB The Show 23 in the search bar.

A high volume of red bars on the graph is indicative of a server issue.

As mentioned above, the server disruptions have inconvenienced the community. However, the game also has a variety of single-player experiences that players can try out in case the online modes are not working. These include popular modes such as Franchise and March to October.

In addition to these modes, MLB The Show 23 has also introduced a new mode called Storylines. This mode blends narrative storytelling with intense baseball action, taking players on a journey through the history of the Negro Leagues and some of the stars who made it possible. You can also unlock rewards from the mode that you can use in Diamond Dynasty squads.

Poll : 0 votes