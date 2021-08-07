Are rumors of xQc's physical abuse against Adept true?

In a couple of heartbreaking Twitter posts earlier today, one of the internet's favorite couples, Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Sam "adeptthebest" announced their break up. However, neither revealed the reason behind their decision.

The duo had been roommates for quite some time before their relationship was revealed when xQc kissed Adept on the forehead while she was on livestream.

xQc mentioned their argument while he was streaming, saying that "Sammy" left because they got into a fight.

But soon after, both streamers tweeted to inform fans of their decision to split.

Adept's initial tweet about their break up was rather cryptic in nature, and one wouldn't understand the context right away.

I live with a clear conscious knowing the whole truth about who I am and what I've experienced :) The external noise can get real loud but its really just noise at the end of the day 💕 — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

xQc was very straightforward in stating that him and "Sammy" had broken up, and he wished that his followers would not try to probe into the matter. Furthermore, he asked his fans not to harass Adept, since she had his respect.

I always tell you guys how I feel and what's happening, it's important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. Me and Sammy are apart. Please make an effort not to speculate and prod for answers. Most importantly, do not harass @adeptthebest , she will always have my respect. — xQc (@xQc) August 7, 2021

However, fans are very inquisitive in nature, so they immediately started trying to figure out the reasons behind the duo's break up.

Fans tried to debunk why xQc and Adept broke up

Since neither party revealed the reason behind their breakup, fans have taken matters into their own hands. While some believe that xQc and Adept broke up due to arguments over GTA RP, others had different speculations. The GTA RP theory is not entirely implausible, since the two streamers have previously fallen out on livestream while playing GTA together.

However, others had very grave accusations. Rumors spread about xQc having physically abused Adept, which led to their breakup. Apparently, fans got this idea through Adept's original tweet about their break up, where she stated that she would "live with a clear conscience knowing the whole truth about who [she] is."

This is a rather rash conclusion to come to and Adept was quick to dismiss these rumors. Furthermore, she clearly expressed her displeasure because of these baseless accusations.

Spoke to @xQc about this tweet and apparently people are trying to use this tweet as an implication that felix physically abused me in some way. That’s not okay. I will make it clear that didn’t happen and anyone accusing him of that will be blocked/reported. Be respectful. — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

Many fans spoke out in support of the streamers, saying that people jump to random conclusions all the time, so it's best to ignore them.

People get really weird about public breakups, try not to take it to heart. It's just weirdos trying to make drama about anything. — ToolFool (@ToolFool_) August 7, 2021

Although the streamers were prompt in informing their fans about their decision, fans should also be responsible enough to give the two the privacy and space they need during these difficult times.

Edited by Gautham Balaji