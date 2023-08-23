Arena Breakout announces Season 2 trailer featuring new guns, maps, and more

The new mobile-based FPS title Arena Breakout has quickly gained massive popularity within the community. While the first season is a big success, it appears that the developers are ready to take it to the next level. As of writing, more than 80 million players have notified their interest in the upcoming season, which will be released in October this year.

To mark the occasion, developers MoreFun Studios have shed some light on what's coming for the community. Season 2 will undoubtedly aim to be even bigger as new modes await players. Earlier on August 23, the developers teased some of the upcoming content.

Arena Breakout Season 2 will introduce new game modes

Arena Breakout has come a long way since the early beta stages, and its launch has been a big success. Season 2 will introduce plenty of new content when it arrives during late Fall.

A shooting game is nothing without its guns, and the upcoming season will witness new additions like the AN94, AEK, and ACE31. A shotgun and revolver are also in the pipeline, undoubtedly expanding the already-vast range of weapon options players can potentially pick from.

A new Port map will also be introduced in the Season 2 update, which could promote close-quarters combat. Moreover, the urban warfare on the map will be fairly different from what's on offer so far. It will undoubtedly diversify the options players currently have.

That's not all, as there's more coming in the near future for the entire community. 16 new modes are reportedly being developed, joined by fresh maps and weapons. MoreFun Studios is also working on a dynamic weather system, which is expected to make Arena Breakout much more exciting.

As of now, the starting date of Season 2 hasn't been officially revealed, although it is expected to be available in October 2023. It will be released simultaneously on iOS and Android.