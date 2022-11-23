"Argentina look terrible": Andrew Tate is all praise of Saudi Arabia after winning against Argentina in FIFA World Cup

In his latest tweet, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate sang the praises of Saudi Arabia after they defeated tournament favorites Argentina in their first match in the FIFA World Cup.

The win was the first big upset in the Qatar World Cup as the underdogs shocked the world with a 2-1 win against the team many touted to clinch the tournament.

Andrew Tate, with his recent conversion to Islam, tweeted out his support for Saudi Arabia, praising its natural and historical heritage, its distinguished religious and cultural sites, and the abundance of oil and coffee production. The former kickboxer ended the long list with the added distinction of defeating Argentina in the World Cup.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Saudi Arabia is famous for oil, to be the origin of Islam, Arabian horses, the world's largest sand desert (Rub' Al Khali), the world's largest oasis (Al-Ahsa), Arabian coffee, oil, countless palaces, countless mosques and making Argentina look terrible. Saudi Arabia is famous for oil, to be the origin of Islam, Arabian horses, the world's largest sand desert (Rub' Al Khali), the world's largest oasis (Al-Ahsa), Arabian coffee, oil, countless palaces, countless mosques and making Argentina look terrible.

Twitter is abuzz as Andrew Tate trolls Argentina for defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the World Cup

The Qatar World Cup has been one of the most scrutinized footballing tournaments to date. However, as the first FIFA World Cup to be hosted in a Middle Eastern country, it has been a source of great pride for a lot of people from that region.

The feeling has only intensified with Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina. Furthermore, Andrew Tate's tweet about the country has garnered a lot of attention, having accrued over 50,000 likes within hours of it being posted. Here are some of the reactions.

Many shared this picture of the players the moment the final whistle sounded:

Jenny @charlena_mai @Cobratate I saw which goal was scored by Messi, but this time the Saudi defense is very strict, it seems that they have studied the tactics well. @Cobratate I saw which goal was scored by Messi, but this time the Saudi defense is very strict, it seems that they have studied the tactics well.

im back @satriasins @Cobratate They playing really good tbh those offside trap reminds me of sachi's milan @Cobratate They playing really good tbh those offside trap reminds me of sachi's milan

h @fresawala @Cobratate Oil so nice, he had to say it twice @Cobratate Oil so nice, he had to say it twice

One Twitter user added dates to the list of good things about Saudi Arabia:

Muhamer @MuhamerNuhi @Cobratate They have good dates as well @Cobratate They have good dates as well

A notable return to Twitter for Andrew Tta

Having been unbanned by Elon Musk under the new Twitter policy, Tate joined a long list of previously banned people who have returned to the website, including Kanye West, Jordan B. Peterson, and former American President Donald J. Trump.

Having overturned his ban from 2017 for his comments about se*ual assault, Andrew Tate has taken the internet by storm with his return to social media. The contentious figure gained a solid million followers on the very first day he returned to Twitter.

Apart from being in the news for his polarizing comments regarding women and their roles in society, Tate made headlines a few weeks ago for converting to Islam. The British-American billionaire also clashed with UK Twitch streamer and YouTuber TrueGeordie a few weeks ago, with the latter getting a lot of backlash after making Islamophobic comments about Tate.

Interestingly, despite having almost 2 million followers on Twitter, Tate is yet to get the iconic blue tick verification next to his name.

Poll : 0 votes