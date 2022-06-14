ARK: Survival Evolved is currently free on Steam - Dates, how to claim, system requirements, free DLCs, and more

Now that ARK 2 has been announced by Studio Wildcard, fans of the franchise can pick up ARK: Survival Evolved on Steam for a limited time. It’s an excellent time to get into the game before the next major release drops.

The open-world survival game features a large number of dinosaurs and mythical creatures that players can tame and ride around on.

Originally released in 2017, it can now be played for free by those who pick it up on Steam by the next week. It’s one of the more challenging survival games players can tackle, but for fans craving a challenge, they should look no further.

ARK: Survival Evolved @survivetheark Calling all dino tamers, builders, and explorers



Head to Steam where ARK: Survival Evolved is free-to-permanently-own for all aspiring Survivors by claiming the game before 10 am PDT on June 19!



store.steampowered.com/app/346110/ARK… Calling all dino tamers, builders, and explorersHead to Steam where ARK: Survival Evolved is free-to-permanently-own for all aspiring Survivors by claiming the game before 10 am PDT on June 19! 🚨Calling all dino tamers, builders, and explorers 🚨Head to Steam where ARK: Survival Evolved is free-to-permanently-own for all aspiring Survivors by claiming the game before 10 am PDT on June 19!store.steampowered.com/app/346110/ARK… https://t.co/p6yGwFGqPg

ARK: Survival Evolved is free for a limited time and comes with several DLCs

ARK: Survival Evolved is free-to-play on Steam from today until June 20, 2022, and there are also several DLC expansion maps that will be free for players to add to their library as well. These particular DLC maps add new challenges, tons of land to explore, and of course, new, fascinating creatures to tame and ride. There is a ton of free content for players to get into in ARK: Survival Evolved.

Free DLC expansion maps

Crystal Isles

Valguero

Fjordur

Lost Island

Ragnarok

Primitive+

The Center

The game is gorgeous and has a wealth of content to tackle and play with friends, and Steam has also offered System Requirements for the game so players can check if their rigs match the minimum hardware needed to play the title.

System Requirements for ARK

OS: Windows ⅞.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Windows ⅞.1/10 (64-bit versions) Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Additional Notes: Requires broadband internet connection for multiplayer

ARK: Survival Evolved starts players off on the shore of a mysterious island known as ARK. Starting with nothing, players harvest resources, craft, grow crops, and ultimately try to survive this hostile, alien area. Dinosaurs and mythological creatures roam freely, and thus strong defenses have to be built around player camps to survive.

Another major benefit of playing multiplayer is that players can create tribes that work together, and it features both PvE and PvP elements. With multiplayer, people can also share the various creatures they’ve tamed with the entire tribe.

It’s an incredibly challenging game and does get criticized for how grindy it can be. It is a truly hardcore survival game, and the primary island that players exist on is 19 square miles in size, so ARK: Survival Evolved has an absolutely massive play space.

With 176 species of creatures, ranging from golems, phoenix, griffins, and a wide assortment of dinosaurs, each playtime experience is different from the last.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far