"As your friend": N3on's father gives his opinion on Kick streamer's controversial girlfriend Sam

The father of Kick star Rangesh "N3on" recently appeared on his son's livestream to do a Q&A segment. This was when a viewer asked him to weigh in on the streamer's girlfriend, Sam Frank. The couple has had a turbulent relationship over the last few months, with Frank being called out on multiple occasions for allegedly using her boyfriend for clout. The content creator’s close friend, Adin Ross, has also accused her of cheating on him.

The viewer asked:

"What are your thoughts on Sam?"

N3on's father initially praised Frank, but many viewers believe he insinuated that she would be better for his son as a friend:

"So, to be honest we have not talked about it. We have to talk about it, we had not talked about it one-on-one but Sam is good. She seems like a very good person and I like, as your friend."

"The dad is based": Viewers react to N3on's father's opinion on Sam Frank

N3on seemed startled by his father's answer and appeared to be at a loss for words as he suppressed a laugh. The Kick streamer then appeared to brush the issue aside, saying:

"What!?! Um, um yeah. Yeah, that's fire."

While N3on's father may not have explicitly called out Frank, there appears to be a marked difference between his comments and her parents' reactions to the relationship.

A clip of their reactions went viral a few weeks ago. Frank's parents approved of her dating the Kick streamer, with both her father and mother describing him as a sweet boy.

A clip of N3on's father's reaction has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Critics of the content creator's relationship have jumped on the opportunity to further their arguments, trolling him in the process. A lot of them have also praised the father for his opinion.

On top of accusing Sam Frank of cheating, Adin Ross has openly distanced himself from N3on despite having collaborated with him heavily in the past. It's safe to say that the relationship has provided a lot of drama for the streaming community.