"As if sitting and watching video game streams isn't degeneracy" - Asmongold responds to those claiming new Twitch update promotes "degeneracy"

Streamer Zack "Asmongold" has garnered attention online after responding to those criticizing Twitch's recent move to moderate adult content on the platform. While reviewing netizens' reactions to his recent tweet about the drama, Asmongold noticed a chatter who stated that the new policy changes promote "degeneracy."

Twitch user padremaronnolo wrote:

"IDGAF (I don't give a f**k) about children, for me, it's just not okay to promote degeneracy."

According to Asmongold, people who spend hours watching content creators play video games on the internet are "degenerates." He remarked:

"I love how people say that this... they say it's not okay to promote degeneracy as if sitting and watching video game streams isn't degeneracy. Do you really think that you're not a degenerate whenever you sit around for hours and watch somebody play a video game? You're a f**king degenerate! Like, what are you talking about?"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder added:

"Do you think this is good for society - like, sit around and watch people play games? Who do you think you are? You're not some sort of f**king, like, you know, traditionalist man that's, you know, upholding family values. You're just making this s**t up. It's not even real! Again, it's more fake reality that people create."

"False equivalency and moronic whataboutism" - Fans divided over Asmongold's response to those claiming new Twitch update promotes "degeneracy"

Asmongold's response to the Twitch chatter was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it quickly became a hot topic of conversation.

Redditor u/Ashman-20 wrote that "not caring" about the controversy was "nice":

Redditor u/MinimalPixelsVII agreed with the Austin, Texas-based personality's opinions:

According to one netizen, the Amazon-owned platform's recent update was "all part of the plan":

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Monstercloud9 shared their thoughts on the streamer's opinions by writing:

"False equivalency and moronic whataboutism. I hate when people selectively zoom out 'Is this good/does this matter in the grand scheme of things?!' As an argument. At best, it's loaded, at worst, intellectually lazy. In either case, it's a deflection from tackling the actual topic.

They added:

"And while some might accuse me of whataboutism for bringing up Asmongold's take on Twitch banning gambling, most people would put it under the umbrella of degeneracy."

Several prominent internet personalities have weighed in on Twitch's contentious "Artistic Nudity" update, with Kick ambassador Adin Ross claiming that it would "turn kids even weirder."