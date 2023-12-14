"Women have disproportionately massive advantage in s*xual marketplace" - Asmongold comments on "incels" being enraged at new Twitch ToS

Internet personality Zack "Asmongold" has spoken out about the recent changes made to Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS). For those unaware, on December 13, 2023, the Amazon-owned platform updated its moderation policies for adult content, which included allowing "artistic or fictionalized renditions of genitalia," "body writing," "erotic dances," and others.

During a recent livestream, Asmongold was reviewing these updates when his attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter who wrote the following:

"Incels clutching their pearls over this s**t is just sad. Your take is 100% dead-on correct."

The content creator concurred with the viewer's comment. He then shared his thoughts on why "incels" were enraged over the changes by saying:

"Of course, it is! Because the reason why incels get mad about this stuff is because it gives autonomy to women in a way that they don't want them to have, because they think it's unfair. And, it is unfair, guys. I'm going to say - it is unfair that women have a disproportionately massive advantage in the s*xual marketplace."

The Austin, Texas-based personality added:

"They can make 10 times the amount of money you can make whenever they're in their 20s because they are extremely attractive. You're absolutely right that's unfair! And, you know what's unfair? Everything else. How about whenever they are 30 or 40 or 50? How fair are things then? And again, it's a very reductive mindset."

Timestamp: 02:26:25

"The people that would be mad about this are in his very own chat" - Netizens react to Asmongold's take

Asmongold's comments on "incels" being enraged at the updated Twitch ToS was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some Redditors believed that the streamer had "good takes" on the matter:

On the other hand, Redditor u/Shebalied called the One True King (OTK) co-founder's opinions "weak":

Meanwhile, Reddit user SingSillySongs' comment particularly garnered a lot of upvotes. They wrote:

"The people that would be mad about this are in his very own chat."

Asmongold is among the most-watched Twitch streamers, boasting over 3.4 million followers on his main channel. Aside from being a renowned reaction content creator, the 32-year-old is also known for playing MMORPGs, such as World of Warcraft, Lost Ark, and Final Fantasy XIV.