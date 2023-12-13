Asmongold speculates GTA 6 will cost $100, claims it will "set the frame" for upcoming games

Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" recently shared his thoughts on how much GTA 6 would supposedly cost. During a livestream on December 12, 2023, the streamer discussed a post on X (formerly Twitter), which claimed that Blizzard Entertainment seemingly asked players if they were fine with a $100 Diablo 4 DLC. Reading it out loud for the audience, he said:

"Blizzard is apparently asking players, in a survey, if they are fine with paying up to $100 for Diablo 4 DLC. Uh-oh! 'No f**king way.'"

The Texan then speculated that GTA 6 would be priced at $100 and would "set the frame" for upcoming games. He said:

"I think this is going to be the new normal. I think Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to set the frame for $100 games. I think GTA 6 is going to come out, it's going be a $100, and everybody is going to buy it, and then every game that's going to come out after that is going to be a $100. I wouldn't be surprised."

Asmongold believes "everybody" would buy the Diablo 4 DLC if it costs $100

At the four-hour mark of the livestream, Asmongold discussed the reports about Blizzard Entertainment allegedly asking players if they were fine with a $100 Diablo 4 DLC. While the content creator was taken aback by the speculations, he stated that if the expansion was priced at $100, "everybody" would buy it.

He elaborated:

"So, there's a good chance, guys, we're going to have to spend $100 for the new Diablo 4 expansion. That is insane! How many people, do you think, are actually going to buy this? And, you know what I think is going to happen? I think everybody is going to buy it. I do."

Timestamp: 04:25:15

Claiming that "all the Diablo Dads" would spend $100 on the game's DLC, the One True King (OTK) co-founder remarked:

"I think all of the Diablo Dads - they're going to be like, '$100? Oh, that's more than it was back in the 80s. You know, back then, I used to pay a quarter, I played a f**king arcade game for, like, five minutes.' Yeah, the Diablo 4 dads. I know! I think they're going to buy it. Bro, they're not going to buy it, they're going to pre-order it."

He added:

"That's what's going to happen. They're going to pre-order the Deluxe $130 Edition, that probably comes with some sort of, like, f**king horse, or something like that. Right? It's a horse that's Diablo."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The Twitch streamer's take on the $100 DLC situation has elicited over 1,200 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Asmongold is one of the biggest Just Chatting and gaming content creators on Twitch. He has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016. However, the 32-year-old now exclusively streams on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr