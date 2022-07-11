"You look like those f***ing aliens from Men in Black" - Asmongold asks Twitch chat if he is getting fat

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently asked his livestream audience about their opinion on his weight. The streamer had tweeted about having stomach problems beforehand and had informed his community of the possibility of having no stream on Sunday.

Zack did manage to stream despite the food poisoning but had to ask his viewers about his belly fat. The American told chat that he had lost almost five pounds recently and made sure to take their opinion about his physique. He compared his previous figure to a specific alien from the famous Men in Black franchise.

Asmongold compares his past physique to Men in Black aliens

The OTK-founder had informed his audience about his projectile vomiting the day before in a tweet, and fans were majorly sympathetic towards the streamer, asking him to take the day off. But Asmon came through and decided to stream anyway.

While reliving his food poisoning issue, the Austin native revealed that he was disheartened when some people cast aspersions as to whether he really did vomit on himself:

"I actually saw that there were some people that were assuming I was lying. People thought that I made this up. Like, I didn't wanna stream today, so I was like, 'Man, I've got to come up with something. I'll invent food poisoning.' Bruh, I wish I was f***ing lying."

There was a silver lining to the painful experience because, according to Asmongold, the multiple times he vomited apparently helped him lose excess fat on his belly:

"Honestly, I'm kind of glad this happened 'cause I feel like my stomach is getting...Ya'll gotta let me know if ya'll think I'm getting fat. Because, like, look. Take a look at this."

He then stood up from his chair and showed the camera his abdomen, commenting on the fact that he has no belly anymore:

"I got no belly anymore. Nuh-uh. None whatsoever. None. And that's the way it's supposed to be."

As chat started making jokes about his body, Asmongold shared his insecurities and thought that the sickness, which had been affecting him for quite some days, had helped him lose a lot of weight:

"So yeah, I'm skinny as hell. 'Cause, the thing is, I felt like I was getting a bit fat. I was like a 145 pounds. That's a lot, man... Now, I lost like five pounds. I feel good."

He then shared his opinion on body fat, saying that he finds "a fat dude" more attractive than a skinny guy. He even compared them to the Worm Guy aliens from Men in Black:

"I actually think, like, it is more attractive to be a fat dude than a skinny guy with a gut. Like there is nothing worse than that because you look like those f***ing aliens from Men in Black. This is what people did to me. Who the f**k wants to look like that? And I am not having it."

Asmon believes that there is nothing worse than having belly fat. He is known to be vocal about his opinions on fat people and obesity. In a clip from a couple of months ago, he said that anybody who does not talk about reducing excess fat is not being honest with society:

"You know who is fatphobic? Your body... Anybody who doesn't say what I am saying? I think is doing a massive disservice to not only their audience but also the entire society."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

When Asmongold showed off his physique on camera, his chat started making jokes. Many thought that he was too skinny, while others made sarcastic comments about his supposed obesity:

Many found the comparison with Worm Guy funny and joked about how accurate the analogy was:

Health and obesity are serious issues, and using fatphobic language has its own inherent problems too. Asmongold is known for his World of Warcraft content and has amassed quite a following on Twitch. He is also known for his outspoken attitude on social issues, recently drawing attention for defending Greekgodx's controversial rants.

