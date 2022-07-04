“This is what the community has” – Asmongold calls out Final Fantasy’s toxic player base

Asmongold took to his Twitch stream to reveal the toxicity that he faced while trying out Final Fantasy 14. Zack is primarily a World of Warcraft gamer and streamer and livestreams on his channel almost daily.

While playing Final Fantasy 14 live on stream, he shared the chat messages of one of his viewers, who appeared to have disapproved of his choice of game.

The 31-year-old was visibly annoyed at the sight of the 'toxic' nature of Final Fantasy 14's player base after exposing hateful messages of a viewer.

Asmongold agitated after receiving unwelcoming messages from chat

In a stream uploaded on Saturday, the Austin, Texas, native decided to hop on to playing Final Fantasy 14 or, as it is shortly called, FF14. It is an online multiplayer role-playing game for PCs.

Although primarily a World of Warcraft streamer, he often plays various other titles on his streams to change up the content from time to time. Among the variety of games he has played before is FF14. While streaming the game, the content creator shared a series of hateful comments from a viewer who was banned:

"There was an individual that was in chat. It was one of these toxic Final Fantasy fans, and these are the people that I was telling you guys about. Now you think the community of Final Fantasy is good. It turns out that they're not. They're full of a bunch of people like this."

The OTK co-founder exposed the chat of a viewer named 'joinster.' He read out:

"'You're so bad, you won't survive cause you're so bad.' This is what the Final Fantasy community has, or so I would've thought until I scrolled up."

After scrolling up to older comments from the user, he realized that they had been intentionally toxic to deter the streamer. He added:

"This is an unironic, false flagging, wow Andy, who's pretending to be a Final Fantasy player to make me not want to play the game."

(Timestamp: 7:17:12)

Fans share opinions on toxic comments the streamer received

Viewers commented on the entire toxic thread of comments that the unknown user had been pelting at their favorite streamer. Here's what they had to say regarding the clip:

Asmongold has over 1.4 million followers on YouTube and 3.3 million followers on Twitch.

