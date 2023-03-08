Asmongold claims Riot Games' MMO "not dead" after Ghostcrawler announces his departure

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts about Greg Street, also known as Ghostcrawler, stepping down from his role as Riot Games' executive producer.

While Street's departure has raised concerns and doubts about the as-yet-unnamed upcoming MMO set in Runeterra, Asmongold remains optimistic about its prospects. According to him, the game is safe and "not dead."

Why did Ghostcrawler leave Riot Games? Asmongold reacts

For those who may not have been aware, Street posted a Twitter thread yesterday, March 7, 2023, announcing his departure from Riot Games. Explaining the reason behind his resignation, he declared:

"A combo of personal and professional considerations led me to down this path. We experienced some devastating personal losses last year and I want to be closer to my surviving family."

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler A combo of personal and professional considerations led me to down this path. We experienced some devastating personal losses last year and I want to be closer to my surviving family. A combo of personal and professional considerations led me to down this path. We experienced some devastating personal losses last year and I want to be closer to my surviving family.

Street assured Riot's supporters that the MMO spinoff is still in development. He wrote:

"The MMO is in good hands and it’s the right time to hand over the reigns for the next phase."

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler The MMO is in good hands and it’s the right time to hand over the reigns for the next phase



I plan to stay in game development and I have had a number of exciting opportunities presented to me already. And I will be with you all playing the Riot MMO when it comes out.



Hugs, GC The MMO is in good hands and it’s the right time to hand over the reigns for the next phaseI plan to stay in game development and I have had a number of exciting opportunities presented to me already. And I will be with you all playing the Riot MMO when it comes out. Hugs, GC

Reacting to his surprise departure, the OTK co-owner stated:

"Riot MMO dead? No, I don't really think so...it's just the way it goes, right? I mean people quit for like, different reasons...I think it could be a good decision for him"

Empathizing with Street's decision, Zack added:

"As a lot of people are moving back into, going to work at the office, he felt like he was taking too much time away from his family because, like, a lot of companies, I think Riot included, they've scaled back after work-from-home policies."

Seeing one of Riot Games' co-founders replying, Asmongold said:

"The odds are there probably wasn't a lot of bad blood between him and Riot. I mean, I don't think so. It seems like they wouldn't comment or some guy like this, one of the founders of Riot, wouldn't comment on it if there was some massive bad blood."

What fans said regarding Ghostcrawler's departure

Commenting on Asmongold's take on Ghostcrawler's decision, fans said:

Fans wish Ghostcrawler well (Image via Asmongold Clips YouTube)

Following Street's announcement, Marc Merrill, one of the co-founders of Riot Games, provided further details on the status of the League of Legends MMO and its development progress. Merrill stated that the game is still in its early stages of development.

Based on his tweets, it appears that the game's release is unlikely to happen in the near future. Nevertheless, he seemed unfazed by the shift in leadership.

Poll : 0 votes