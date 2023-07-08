Asmongold comments on Diablo Immortal's Blood Knight trailer, claims budget for Diablo 4 comes from the mobile counterpart

During Zack “Asmongold”’s most recent live stream, he previewed the upcoming content for Diablo Immortal. The co-founder of OTK watched the trailer for the upcoming “Blood Knight” class, the first new Diablo class in about a decade. Featuring vampiric blood powers, the trailer is quite impressive. However, the gameplay didn’t seem as inspiring.

Asmongold also referred to the amount of revenue Diablo Immortal makes, stating that it’s because of the free-to-play game that fans receive new content for Diablo 4 at all.

Asmongold reacts to Diablo Immortal’s Blood Knight trailer

"Looks like a vampire George Washington.”

The trailer begins with a white-haired man battling with a bald, ravenous vampire. As the Blood Knight stabbed the vampire, Asmongold mused that he looked a bit like America’s first president.

“Should’ve spent more money.”

While the OTK co-founder thought the cinematic looked cool thus far, he made a bit of a joke about Diablo Immortal being pay-to-win when the Blood Knight was pinned to the wall by a huge tentacle-like fist.

“Let’s go back to the cinematic.”

While he did think the trailer looked amazing, he seemed less impressed when the gameplay was shown off. Although the attacks looked interesting, the gameplay looked less impressive when compared to the trailer.

“Bro, the budget from Diablo 4 comes from Diablo Immortal. What do you mean? That s**t, bro, that game makes so much money.”

The Twitch streamer stated he wished this would’ve gone to Diablo 4 instead of Diablo Immortal. A viewer said the Diablo 4 budget was blown on this, but Asmongold disagreed.

(Clip begins at 00:23:29)

The OTK co-founder felt that if you consider “dollar invested to dollar gained,” Diablo Immortal does make more than Diablo 4. While D4 might make more money overall, Immortal’s revenue is still impressive when it comes to all the microtransactions in the free game.

YouTube comments on Asmongold’s Diablo Immortal thoughts

Some fans would love to see a Blizzard cinematic film, but not everyone thought it would be worth it (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Quite a few of Zack's fans looked at the cinematic and were impressed. One viewer thought Blizzard should start making animated films, but not everyone agreed. The streamer’s viewers didn’t think Blizzard could sustain that level of quality for an entire feature-length film.

Another topic of discussion is whether Diablo 4's devs should add a new or old class (Image via YouTube)

Some were simply excited to see Paladin come to the game, while other fans hoped for new classes instead of something they’d used before. Still, others took shots at Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO.

While some of the streamer's audience was impressed with the class, many others would rather see something like that appear in Diablo 4.

There are rumors and hints of a new class coming to the latest action RPG from Blizzard, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

